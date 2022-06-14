How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals | Colorado Sports Betting Sites

The Colorado sports betting market has been open for quite some time. With the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years, hockey fans can find better NHL odds, betting offers and free bets at top offshore sportsbooks.

The puck drops on the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 15 where the Colorado Avalanche will play host at the Ball Arena to the reigning champions, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche will look to end the three-peat dream for the Lightning and win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

With game one on Wednesday, hockey fans can boost their bankroll and bet on the Avalanche vs Lightning series for free. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado and get up to $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

How to Bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Colorado

While the Colorado sports betting market has a wide variety of regulated sportsbooks, hockey fans can get better value for the Stanley Cup Finals at top offshore sportsbooks.

Hockey fans can win more money by risking less at the best NHL betting sites in Colorado.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado.

The Best Colorado Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Colorado sportsbooks have free bets and NHL betting offers for the Lightning vs Avalanche series. Hockey fans can also cash in on the best odds to maximize their profits at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the best Colorado sports betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Colorado Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Colorado

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🏆 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: CBC | Sportsnet

CBC | Sportsnet 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

Despite Tampa Bay Lightning looking to pull off their third straight Championship, the Lightning finds themselves as underdogs in the series against Colorado. The top NHL betting sites have the Lightning at +155 odds to win while Colorado sits at -175 odds.

The high-flying Avalanche will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001. After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado comes off a long rest and enters Ball Center with the best offense in the league.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds.

Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

For Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche will be playing on home ice and favored at the top Colorado sports betting sites at -158 odds to win.

While the two-time reigning Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win Game 1 of the series.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best Colorado Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Colorado sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado.

Below, we’ll go over the best NHL betting offers available at Avalanche vs Lightning.

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado has had the best offense in the postseason, the Avalanche have averaged 4.6 goals per game with a 31.1 power play percentage. Just in the Stanley Cup playoffs, they’ve scored five or more goals, seven times.

The group is led by Cale Makar who has 22 points and Nathan Mackinnon who leads the team with 11 goals. They have notable playmakers on the Avalanche including Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen for their high scoring offense. With one of the league’s best power play teams, the Lightning will have a tough time slowly down this offensive unit.

Take the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup Finals (4-2).

