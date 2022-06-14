How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The Stanley Cup Finals get started this week with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a seven-game series that gets underway this Wednesday, June 15th from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions and come in as the betting underdogs against the post-season betting favorite Colorado Avalanche. The Avs opened their post-season campaign lined as the betting favorites among the field of sixteen playoff teams. The Avalanche have lived up to the expectations, but now have to overcome their biggest hurdle in the vastly experience Tampa Bay Lightning, in order to house the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history.

Florida sports betting fans can wager on the Stanley Cup Finals this week from the comfort of their own homes, all while cashing in on great betting offers from the very best sportsbooks in the Sunshine State. To learn more about how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Florida sports betting fans looking to wager on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 NHL Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets for Stanley Cup 2022 Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals 50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 Claim Now 4. $500 in Free Bets for the NHL Stanley Cup Final Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets, Up to $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Stanley Cup 2022 Available only to new users that deposit with Bitcoin Claim Now

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida

Despite being widely popular, Florida sports betting is still not legalized and regulated as state law. Nonetheless, betting on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, check out the instructions below.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning come into the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals as just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. The Lightning will look to add to the record book by also becoming the first team since the 1982 New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed at any point in these playoffs, knocking off the Nashville Predators in four games, the St. Louis Blues in six games, and sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals to advance to the Stanley Cup. Colorado comes in as the betting favorite in the series and will look to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history.

For full betting odds on the Stanley Cup Finals via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155

*All Stanley Cup Finals betting odds via BetOnline

Florida sports betting fans can bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Colorado Avalanche in a number of different NHL playoff betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL playoff betting or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading for the top three best Florida sportsbooks available for the 2022 NHL post-season.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on the Stanley Cup Finals

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NHL Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site available for betting on this year’s NHL post-season. BetOnline is offering Florida residents a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 when they sign-up now to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NHL Playoff Betting in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the basis cand user-friendly Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the NHL. Sign-up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500 to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida. Conditions apply, see below for information on terms.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NHL Playoff Odds in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Florida sports betting site available for this year’s Stanley Cup Finals. MyBookie has made a name for themselves by offering customers both new and old great sports betting offers and loyalty rewards for the biggest sporting events of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% registration bonus exclusively for Florida residents. Terms and conditions apply,

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

NHL Playoff Predictions | Expert Picks for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Tampa Bay Lightning have managed to overcome adversity on numerous occasions in their 2022 Stanley Cup playoff run. The Lightning opened their first-round series as underdogs against the Toronto Maple Leafs but managed to get past the Leafs despite falling down 3-2 in the series. The Bolts followed that up with a dismantling of the President Trophy winner Florida Panthers in four straight games. The Lightning faced adversity again in the Eastern Conference Finals, falling down 0-2 against the New York Rangers. The Bolts bounced back and won four straight games to take that series in six games and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

While Colorado may be the best hockey team in the NHL in 2022, they may be lacking a certain element of big-game experience that is needed to get over the hump of winning the cup. At the current plus-money odds of +155 via BetOnline, the Tampa Bay Lightning are a great bet to win the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.