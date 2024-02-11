The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year. Filled with endless entertainment, the big game has become iconic for its hilarious commercials and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, Usher will be returning to the stage to perform at halftime but Colorado sportsbooks won’t be able to offer odds on the performance. However, Colorado residents can still bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show by signing up for one of the top online sportsbooks. Find out how to bet on the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Colorado and claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash just for signing up.

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Colorado?

Yes, but Colorado residents won’t be able to place bets at their legal sportsbooks. Since the halftime show isn’t tied to the outcome of the game, legal sportsbooks will not be able to offer odds for the halftime show. However, several offshore sportsbooks are offering bets on Usher’s performance, including industry leaders like Bovada, BetOnline, and more.

Best Colorado Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

In just a few steps, NFL fans can get in on the Super Bowl betting action at BetOnline.

Check out the guide below for details on how to place a bet on the Super Bowl halftime show.

1. Visit BetOnline

New users will need to register for an account before they can start placing their bets for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

First, claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer and join BetOnline by clicking here.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Then, it’s time to find the Super Bowl Halftime Show odds. The Super Bowl halftime show props have their own designated section in the betting menu. Click on “Football”, then click on the “Super Bowl” tab to view a list of Super Bowl prop bets.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

After finding the odds, players can begin to click on their favorite bets for the halftime show. To add a pick to your bet slip, click on the odds for your selection.

4. Type in your wager amount

All bets will be located on your bet slip which will be on the right-hand side of the screen. Players must then type in the amount they’d like to wager on their bets.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

To confirm the bets have been placed, players will need to press the “Bet” button at the bottom of the bet slip.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the best online sportsbooks are offering odds for his performance. At BetOnline, fans can bet on how he’ll begin his performance if he gives a shoutout to Taylor Swift and more.

Check out the most popular Super Bowl halftime prop bets below.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a link chain necklace on first appearance: +350

Pyrotechnics to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550