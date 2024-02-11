Super Bowl 2024 is nearing, and for Illinois residents eager to bet on the Halftime Show with Usher, select online sportsbooks offer this unique opportunity. Although the Illinois Gaming Board may not sanction such bets at sportsbooks like BetMGM and FanDuel, we’ve identified the top 5 U.S. offfhore sportsbooks offering Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets to Illinois residents. These platforms not only enable Halftime Show betting but also feature over $5,000 in promotions, free bets, and bonuses.

Best IL Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Illinois?

Yes. Residents of Illinois looking to elevate their Super Bowl 2024 festivities have exciting opportunities ahead with our selection of top online sporsbooks offering Halftime Show props for the Super Bowl.

This guide is tailored to help you navigate the realm of online sports betting, specifically focusing on the electrifying Pepsi Halftime Show headlined by Usher. We provide a comprehensive walkthrough of the top sports betting sites, ensuring you have all the information needed to engage in Halftime Show bets seamlessly.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

Usher, taking center stage at the 2024 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show, is creating a buzz among fans eager to wager on his much-anticipated performance. Anticipated to perform hits like “Yeah!” and “Confessions,” Usher is expected to light up the stage at approximately 8:00 PM ET.

For those venturing into online sports betting for the first time this Super Bowl, we have crafted an in-depth guide to walk you through placing bets on the Halftime Show. This guide is designed to cater to both beginners and those new to betting on such a grand event, ensuring you have a seamless and well-informed betting journey.

1. Visit BetOnline

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline.

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl Halftime Show bets. With some excellent options on Usher’s performance and competitive odds on every market, BetOnline leads the way for all your Super Bowl needs, even beyond Usher’s headline act. Be sure to check for other popular prop markets like Taylor Swift bets and National Anthem props.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the Halftime props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip.

Found a bet you like? Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager. Click here for a full explanation on how betting odds work.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are so many Usher prop bets available for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, we would struggle to name them all. Whether you want to bet on if Usher will expose a nipple, or what will happen first during his performance, our top online sportsbooks have you covered.

Let’s take a look at just a few of our favorite Halftime Show props from BetOnline. Remember, this is just a selection from the number of Usher props at BetOnline.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a ball chain necklace on first appearance: +200

Pyrotechnics to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550