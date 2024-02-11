How To Bet On The Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Nevada

The betting menu for Super Bowl 2024 is extensive, featuring more unique proposition bets than we’re typically accustomed to. One of the wagerable events this year is the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be headlined by music superstar Usher. However, Nevada sportsbooks are unable to offer any halftime prop bets, and you’ll have to sign up for an offshore account if you want to get in on the action for Sunday.

Scroll down for a full step-by-step tutorial on how to place a bet on the halftime show, and you could even earn a nice betting bonus.

Can You Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props in Nevada?

Since it is technically not tied to the box score, traditional sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings are unable to take such novelty bets like National Anthem or Taylor Swift props.

But that doesn’t mean that fans in Nevada have to miss out this Sunday.

The outlets that do offer some of the novelty bets are the offshore sportsbooks. Not only are they offered, but the sites are also giving away up to $5,000 in free bets for users who sign up for Super Bowl 2024.

Follow the instructions below to find out how to be a part of the biggest betting season on the sports calendar.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Halftime Show Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props in Nevada

How to Place a Bet on Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

So how can residents of the state of Nevada get in on the action and potentially claim their free bets and bonuses? Follow the step-by-step tutorial below to learn how to find, place, and finalize your Super Bowl 2024 halftime show wagers:

1. Visit BetOnline

BetOnline features some of the best novelty props around, which includes the halftime ones. Log on by clicking THIS link. Find the “NFL” section, which will feature a drop down menu. Find the “Super Bowl” tab.

2. Navigate To Halftime Show Betting Menu

Navigate the next drop down menu, and find the group of proposition bets titled “Halftime Show”

3. Select The Right Prop Bet

Browse the betting menu and find which of the prop bets is most attractive. Be sure to check the value and odds on each selection, as some items have better payouts than others. Make your selection and add it to your betting slip.

4. Enter Betting Amount

How much do you want to wager? How much is the bet worth to you? This is the part where you determine the betting amount.

5. Finalize Your Wager

Double and triple check to make sure everything is correct. Be sure about the value of the prop bet and your potential return. When everything is set, click on the “Place Bet” button. You will be sent a confirmation and the betting slip will be placed in your account.

What Halftime Show Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

While Taylor Swift will certainly be the story outside of the game on Sunday, there will be plenty of people tuned in to the Halftime Show to see Usher perform.

The list below features some of the more amusing options on the betting menu:

Best Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

“Yeah!” to be Usher’s first song +200

First word used in Usher’s performance: “What’s Up” +350

To on stage with Usher: Lil’ John +300

Laser show to be featured first +250

Usher to expose a nipple +120

Usher to shout out Taylor Swift +800