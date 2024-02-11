Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching, and for New York football fans looking to bet on the Halftime Show, featuring the sensational Usher, we have you covered. Despite the New York Gaming Commission not approving these Halftime Show prop bets, we’ve selected the top 5 U.S. offshore sportsbooks that welcome New York residents to place these props. These platforms not only provide access to Halftime Show betting but also boast an array of enticing promotions, with over $5,000 in free bets and bonuses.

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New York?

Yes. If you’re in New York and looking to add a thrilling twist to your Super Bowl 2024 experience, you’re in luck. This comprehensive guide is designed to steer you through the top sports betting sites where you can indulge in betting on the electrifying Pepsi Halftime Show. From uncovering the most favorable odds to accessing exclusive promotions, we’ve got you covered.

Our goal is to elevate your Halftime Show bets to a whole new level.

Best NY Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

Usher is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show, sparking interest among fans about how to bet on this spectacular performance.

As many of you consider your first foray into online sports betting for this Super Bowl, we’ve prepared a detailed, step-by-step guide to assist you in confidently placing your bets on the Halftime Show. Whether you’re a novice or just new to this particular betting scene, our guide will navigate you through the process, ensuring a smooth and informed betting experience.

1. Visit BetOnline

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl Halftime Show bets. With some excellent options on Usher’s performance and competitive odds on every market, BetOnline leads the way for all your Super Bowl needs, even beyond Usher’s headline act.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the Halftime props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip. Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There is a huge variety of Usher prop bets available for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Whether you want to bet on if Usher will expose his bare chest, or what will happen first during his performance, our top online sportsbooks have you covered.

Let’s take a look at just a few of our favorite Halftime Show props from BetOnline. Remember, this is just a selection from the number of Usher props at BetOnline.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a ball chain necklace on first appearance: +200

Pyrotechnics to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550