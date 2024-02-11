Super Bowl 2024 is swiftly approaching, and Pennsylvania residents looking forward to betting on the Halftime Show featuring Usher are in for a treat. While the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board might not approve these prop bets at mainstream sportsbooks such as BetMGM and FanDuel, we’ve carefully selected the top 5 U.S. offshore sportsbooks that cater to Pennsylvania bettors for Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets. These platforms are also offering over $5,000 in free bets and bonuses, perfect for enhancing the Super Bowl experience for Pennsylvania sports betting fans.

Best PA Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Pennsylvania?

Yes. Pennsylvania residents excited about Super Bowl 2024 have fantastic opportunities to engage in Halftime Show betting with our curated list of leading online sportsbooks.

This guide is specifically designed for Pennsylvania bettors, focusing on the exhilarating Pepsi Halftime Show starring Usher. We offer a detailed guide through the top sports betting sites, giving you all the necessary insights to participate in Halftime Show prop bets effortlessly.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

Usher is gearing up to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show, generating excitement among fans keen to place bets on his performance. With a setlist likely featuring chart-toppers like “Yeah!” and “Confessions,” Usher is expected to take the stage around 8:00 PM ET.

If you’re new to online sports betting and looking to dive in for this Super Bowl, our comprehensive guide is here to help. Tailored for both beginners and those new to Super Bowl prop betting, this guide will smoothly lead you through the process of placing bets on the Halftime Show, ensuring a well-rounded and informed betting experience.

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl Halftime Show bets. With some excellent options on Usher’s performance and competitive odds on every market, BetOnline leads the way for all your Super Bowl needs, even beyond Usher’s headline act. Be sure to check for other popular prop markets like Taylor Swift bets and National Anthem props.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the Halftime props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip.

Found a bet you like? Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager. Click here for a full explanation on how betting odds work.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are so many Usher prop bets available for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, we would struggle to name them all. Whether you want to bet on what kind of necklace Usher will wear or if he will shoutout Taylor Swift, our top online sportsbooks have you covered.

Let’s take a look at just a few of our favorite Halftime Show props from BetOnline. Remember, this is just a selection from the number of Usher props at BetOnline.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a ball chain necklace on first appearance: +200

Laser to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550