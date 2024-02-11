Usher will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024. Despite not being paid for his performance, NFL fans have the opportunity to cash in by betting on the halftime show performance. NFL fans in Texas can bet on the halftime show by signing up with some of the best online sportsbooks. Scroll down below to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show in Texas.

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Texas?

The simple answer is yes. NFL fans in Texas don’t have to miss out on the Super Bowl action. Residents can sign up for an account with one of the top online sportsbooks using any laptop or mobile device. Not only will they get lines for prop bets like the Super Bowl Halftime Show but Texans will also have a chance to bet on the Super Bowl, player props, Taylor Swift, and more.

Best Texas Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

In order to place a bet on the Halftime Show at BetOnline, Texas residents must register for an account.

Below, we’ll outline how to place a bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl.

1. Visit BetOnline

First, players must visit the official website for BetOnline by clicking here to get started. New users can continue to create their accounts to receive access to the best Super Bowl betting odds and bonuses online.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

To bet on the Super Bowl halftime show, players will need to navigate to the odds in the betting menu. After clicking on “Football”, the Halftime Show props will be located under the “Super Bowl” subtab.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Fans will have a chance to check out all the odds for the Super Bowl Halftime show and click on their favorite bets.

4. Type in your wager amount

Once all of the bets have been selected, they will be added to a bet slip on the right-hand side of the screen. Players will then need to determine how much they’d like to stake on each bet. Simply type in the amount that you’d like to risk to view the potential payout for each wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

After you’ve double-checked your bet slip and amount, confirm the bet by pressing on the “Bet” button at the bottom of the bet slip.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

There are tons of exotic bets available for Super Bowl 2024 including prop bets for Usher’s halftime performance. Some of the most popular bets include Usher’s outfits, whether will he wear sunglasses, what happens first on stage, and more.

Check out the best halftime props for Super Bowl 2024 below.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a link chain necklace on first appearance: +350

Pyrotechnics to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550