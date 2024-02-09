Super Bowl 2024’s Halftime Show, headlined by Usher, is elevating the excitement of sports betting to new heights. This event has opened up unique betting opportunities at various online sportsbooks. While some sportsbooks may totally restrict these prop bets, our top-rated offshore sportsbooks are fully embracing the excitement. They are even rolling out an impressive array of promotions and offers, including a massive $5,000 in bonuses and free bets, making the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show one of the most thrilling events to bet on in the U.S.

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show in the U.S.?

Yes. This guide will help you navigate the best sports betting sites to engage in these unique Pepsi Halftime Show bets and add an extra layer of excitement to your Super Bowl 2024 experience.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Halftime Show Props

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on Halftime Super Bowl props.

How to Place a Bet on the Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

Usher will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show, and many are wondering how they can place their bets on the performance.

With many of you looking at your first venture into online sports betting on this Super Bowl, we are offering a step-by-step guide on exactly how to place your bets on the Halftime Show.

1. Visit BetOnline

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl Halftime Show bets. With some excellent options on Usher’s performance and competitive odds on every market, BetOnline leads the way for all your Super Bowl needs, even beyond Usher’s headline act.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the Halftime props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip. Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Usher Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline is offering props on anything from what kind of necklace Usher will wear to what will happen first on stage.

Let’s take a look at just a few of our favorite Halftime Show props. Remember, this is just a selection from the full array of offerings over at BetOnline.

Best Halftime Props for Super Bowl 2024

Usher to be wearing a link chain necklace on first appearance: +350

Pyrotechnics to happen first on stage: +250

Usher to expose a nipple on stage: +120

Usher to shoutout Taylor Swift: +550