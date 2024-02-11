Get ready for an exciting twist in Super Bowl 2024 betting in Illinois! While traditional sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings aren’t offering prop bets on the National Anthem, sung by the legendary Reba McEntire, other top online sportsbooks are stepping up. These platforms are not only accepting bets on this iconic event but are also enticing bettors with offers totaling over $5,000 in bonuses and free bets. Dive into the thrilling world of national anthem prop bets, alongside a plethora of Super Bowl props and promotions, with these online sportsbooks.

Best IL Sportsbooks with Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Illinois?

Yes. This guide will unlock the best sports betting sites in Illinois for placing National Anthem prop bets, enhancing your Super Bowl 2024 festivities.

Picture yourself starting the Super Bowl with a stopwatch, eagerly counting each second of Reba McEntire’s performance.

Our guide goes beyond simply showing you where to place these distinctive prop bets, but it is here to enrich your 2024 Super Bowl experience.

Dive in for a comprehensive, Illinois-focused approach to making the most of your Super Bowl betting.

How to Bet on Super Bowl National Anthem Props in Pennsylvania

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the National Anthem props.

How to Place a Bet on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The opening of Super Bowl 2024 promises to be a spectacular affair, featuring Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem. The pre-game show will also see Post Malone delivering “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” creating a buzz among betting enthusiasts.

If you’re just stepping into the world of online sports betting in time for this Super Bowl season, our detailed guide is here to assist you. It provides clear, step-by-step directions for placing prop bets on the National Anthem and the other stellar pre-game performances.

1. Visit BetOnline

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl National Anthem bets.

There’s a wide range of betting markets available for Reba McEntire props, with more than a dozen choices focusing solely on her National Anthem performance.

In addition, unique prop bets are also offered for Post Malone’s rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the National Anthem props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl National Anthem prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip.

Found a National Anthem prop bet you like? Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Reba McEntire Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline showcases a wide selection of prop bets centered on Reba McEntire’s rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Betting on the anthem’s duration is a favorite, but many more options are available. For an extensive look, visit BetOnline.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of our top National Anthem prop bet picks for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best National Anthem Props for Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem to last over 90.5 seconds -130

Reba McEntire to be wearing a cowboy hat or chaps +250

Reba McEntire to be wearing a pink hat +1400

Reba McEntire to show cleavage during anthem +300

Taylor Swift to be shown before Jason Kelce during the anthem -130

Patrick Mahomes to be shown before Brock Purdy during the anthem -165