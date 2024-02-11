Super Bowl 2024 starts with Reba McEntire’s National Anthem, a highlight offering unique betting options. Despite not being available at sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings in New York, our selected offshore sportsbooks embrace these bets. They’re rolling out enticing promotions, including up to $5,000 in bonuses and free bets, making betting on the National Anthem as thrilling as the game itself. For New York residents, this opens a world of excitement and opportunity at Super Bowl 2024.

Best NY Sportsbooks with Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in New York?

Yes. This guide is your key to discovering the top sports betting sites for placing National Anthem prop bets in New York, elevating your Super Bowl 2024 experience to new heights.

Imagine kicking off your Super Bowl viewing with a stopwatch, eagerly timing every second of Reba McEntire’s anticipated performance. Our guide not only directs you to where you can make these unique prop bets but also enhances your enjoyment of these opening moments, turning them into an interactive and potentially rewarding experience.

How to Bet on Super Bowl National Anthem Props in New York

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the National Anthem props.

How to Place a Bet on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2024 is set to start with a series of captivating performances, headlined by Reba McEntire’s rendition of the National Anthem. Adding to the pre-game spectacle, Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will grace the stage with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” This lineup has generated considerable excitement among bettors for these iconic moments.

For those new to online sports betting, preparing for this Super Bowl season, our comprehensive guide is your perfect companion. It offers step-by-step instructions on how to place prop bets on the National Anthem and other pre-game performances.

1. Visit BetOnline

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline.

BetOnline is our top sportsbook for Super Bowl National Anthem bets. With over a dozen options on Reba McEntire’s rendition of the National Anthem alone, there is no shortage of markets to place your bets on.

Also available are some Post Malone specials where you can place bets on his version of “America the Beautiful.”

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the National Anthem props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl National Anthem prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip.

Found a National Anthem prop bet you like? Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Reba McEntire Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline presents an impressive array of prop bets centered around Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance for the Super Bowl. While the duration of the anthem often attracts the most bets, numerous other betting markets are also available. To explore the complete selection, visit BetOnline. However, for a quick glimpse, here are some of our top picks for National Anthem prop bets at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best National Anthem Props for Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem to last over 90.5 seconds -130

Reba McEntire to be wearing a cowboy hat or chaps +250

Reba McEntire to be wearing a pink hat +1400

Reba McEntire to show cleavage during anthem +300

Taylor Swift to be shown before Jason Kelce during the anthem -130