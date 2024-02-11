Super Bowl 2024 kicks off with Reba McEntire’s stirring National Anthem performance, presenting distinctive betting opportunities. While mainstream sportsbooks like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings may not offer these bets in Pennsylvania, our chosen top online sportsbooks are welcoming them. These platforms are unveiling attractive promotions, featuring up to $5,000 in bonuses and free bets, ensuring that betting on the National Anthem is as exhilarating as the game itself. For Pennsylvania residents, this means an exciting and unique Super Bowl 2024 betting experience.

Best PA Sportsbooks with Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Pennsylvania?

Yes. This guide is specially crafted to lead you to the best sports betting sites in Pennsylvania for placing National Anthem prop bets, adding an extra dimension to your Super Bowl 2024 experience.

Envision starting your Super Bowl experience in Pennsylvania with a stopwatch in hand, attentively timing Reba McEntire’s performance. This guide does more than just point you to where you can place these distinctive bets; it transforms the opening moments of the game into an engaging and potentially lucrative experience.

With our insights, you’ll be well-equipped to enjoy and bet on these memorable moments with confidence.

How to Bet on Super Bowl National Anthem Props in Pennsylvania

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the National Anthem props.

How to Place a Bet on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The opening of Super Bowl 2024 promises to be a spectacular affair, featuring Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem. The pre-game show will also see Post Malone delivering “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” creating a buzz among betting enthusiasts.

If you’re just stepping into the world of online sports betting in time for this Super Bowl season, our detailed guide is here to assist you. It provides clear, step-by-step directions for placing prop bets on the National Anthem and the other stellar pre-game performances.

1. Visit BetOnline

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline.

BetOnline is our top sportsbook for Super Bowl National Anthem bets.

There’s an abundance of betting markets available, especially with more than a dozen choices focusing solely on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance.

In addition, unique betting opportunities are offered for Post Malone’s rendition of “America the Beautiful,” providing a variety of prop bets to explore.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the National Anthem props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl National Anthem prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip.

Found a National Anthem prop bet you like? Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Reba McEntire Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline offers a diverse range of prop bets focused on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl. The length of the anthem is the most popular bet, but there’s a wide array of other betting options too. To see the full range, head over to BetOnline.

For a preview, here’s a selection of our favorite National Anthem prop bets for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best National Anthem Props for Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem to last over 90.5 seconds -130

Reba McEntire to be wearing a cowboy hat or chaps +250

Reba McEntire to be wearing a black hat +600

Reba McEntire to show cleavage during anthem +300

Taylor Swift to be shown before Jason Kelce during the anthem -130

Patrick Mahomes to be shown before Brock Purdy during the anthem -165