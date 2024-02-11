Super Bowl 2024 will kick off with Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem. This iconic moment has given rise to a host of betting opportunities across numerous online sportsbooks. While some bookmakers might restrict these prop bets, our premier sportsbooks are welcoming these wagers with open arms. They are introducing a variety of promotions and offers, with up to $5,000 in bonuses and free bets, ensuring that betting on the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024 is as electrifying as the game itself.

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in the U.S.?

Yes. This guide will help you navigate the best sports betting sites to engage in these National Anthem prop bets and add an extra layer of excitement to your Super Bowl 2024 experience.

What better way to spend the first couple of minutes of the Super Bowl broadcast than with a stopwatch in hand, counting the seconds of Reba McEntire’s performance?

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl National Anthem Props in the U.S.

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the National Anthem props.

How to Place a Bet on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Reba McEntire is set to grace the stage with her rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024, and the anticipation has bettors eager to participate in this iconic moment.

For those venturing into online sports betting for the first time this Super Bowl season, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide on how to place your bets on the National Anthem performance. Whether you’re new to the game or an established old-head, our walkthrough will ensure you’re ready to join in on the excitement and make your National Anthem prop bets with confidence.

1. Visit BetOnline

CLICK HERE to visit BetOnline.

BetOnline is our top-ranked sportsbook for Super Bowl National Anthem bets. With over a dozen options on Reba McEntire’s rendition of the National Anthem alone, you won’t be short of options to place your Super Bowl National Anthem props.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl Halftime Show Props Section

Next, find the National Anthem props odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the appropriate section. To do so, you may have to click on Super Bowl.

If you are using one of our other top-ranked sportsbooks, you may need to click on NFL or Football.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

Once you’ve found the Super Bowl National Anthem prop bet odds, you’re ready to create your bet slip. Simply click on the odds for the market that you want to bet on to add it to your bet slip.

4. Type in your wager amount

After all of your selections have been added to your bet slip, type in the amount you’d like to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check to make sure everything is correct and click “Place Bet” to confirm your selections. Once your bet has been placed, you will receive a bet confirmation and it will appear on your account under “My Bets”.

What Reba McEntire Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

BetOnline is offering a fantastic variety of prop bets on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl. The most popular wager is usually the duration of the anthem. But there are several other markets on offer too. For the full list of options, head over to BetOnline to take a look, but for now, here are our favorite National Anthem props for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best National Anthem Props for Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem to last over 90.5 seconds -130

Reba McEntire to be wearing a cowboy hat or chaps +250

Reba McEntire to be wearing a pink hat +1400

Reba McEntire to show cleavage during anthem +300

Taylor Swift to be shown before Jason Kelce during the anthem -130