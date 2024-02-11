Gear up for an exhilarating Super Bowl 2024 betting experience in Nevada! While Las Vegas staples like BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings may not offer prop bets on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance, some top online sportsbooks are filling the gap. These platforms welcome prop bets on this iconic moment and entice bettors with over $5,000 in bonuses and free bets. Explore exciting national anthem props, along with a wide range of Super Bowl prop bets and promotions, at these online sportsbooks.

Best NV Sportsbooks with Super Bowl National Anthem Prop Bets

Can You Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Nevada?

Yes. Dive into this guide to find the top-rated sports betting sites in Nevada for National Anthem prop bets, adding an extra layer of fun to your Super Bowl 2024 experience.

Imagine starting the Super Bowl with your little clock in hand as you time the seconds of Reba McEntire belting out the National Anthem. Wonderful!

Our guide not only points you to the best places for these unique prop bets but also aims to enhance your Super Bowl experience, focusing on Nevada’s betting landscape.

Discover how to maximize your Super Bowl betting in Nevada with this thorough guide.

How to Bet on Super Bowl National Anthem Props in Nevada

Click here to claim your exclusive Super Bowl offer from BetOnline.

Register your account with BetOnline with your details.

Get a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000.

Head to BetOnline’s Sportsbook to bet on the National Anthem props.

How to Place a Bet on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The opening performances at Super Bowl 2024, including Reba McEntire’s National Anthem, Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” are creating a stir among betting fans.

If you’re new to online sports betting for this Super Bowl season, our detailed guide has got you covered. Follow our step-by-step instructions for placing your prop bets on the National Anthem and other pre-game events.

1. Visit BetOnline

CLICK HERE to go to BetOnline, the top choice for National Anthem bets at the Super Bowl.

Discover a variety of betting markets for Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance, with a wide selection focused on her rendition.

Also, explore unique prop bets for Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful.”

2. Find the National Anthem Props Section

Locate the National Anthem prop bets on BetOnline by navigating to the Super Bowl section. For other top sportsbooks, you might need to select NFL or Football.

3. Select Your Bet

Once you’ve found the odds for the National Anthem prop bets, add them to your bet slip by clicking on the odds.

4. Enter Your Wager Amount

Input the amount you want to bet in your bet slip.

5. Confirm Your Bet

Double-check your selections and click “Place Bet” to confirm. You’ll receive a bet slip confirmation, and it will be listed under “My Bets” in your account.

What Reba McEntire Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

Explore a comprehensive selection of prop bets on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance at BetOnline. While the most popular prop bet is the length of the National Anthem, there are over a dozen other options available, so head there to check them out.

Here is a small selection of our favorite National Anthem prop bet choices for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best National Anthem Props for Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire’s National Anthem to last over 90.5 seconds -130

Reba McEntire to be wearing a cowboy hat or chaps +250

Reba McEntire to be wearing a pink hat +1400

Reba McEntire to show cleavage during anthem +300

Taylor Swift to be shown before Jason Kelce during the anthem -130

Patrick Mahomes to be shown before Brock Purdy during the anthem -165