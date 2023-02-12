Best Delaware Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand Lucky Block — Crypto Only Sportsbook With No ID Verification (VPN Needed from USA) XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware With BetOnline

BetOnline are offering up to $1000 with a 50% deposit match to all NFL bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $250 you get $125 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Delaware

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as the best Delaware sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

Join and deposit $2000

Receive your $1000 free bet

Go to the football betting page

Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip

Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Delaware?

We have listed the best reasons why Delaware bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

No KYC or credit checks

Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet

No taxes on winnings

Better lines and odds on all races

Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards against Bengals

Bet: [Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127]

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts average rushing yards of 53.4

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

Over the past 5 games A.J Brown is averaging 69 receiving yards

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs get set for a historic battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The best sports betting sites offer a wide variety of betting options on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors can wager on the outcome of the game with moneyline and point spread bets or cash in on player props, exotic props, and Super Bowl specials that are only offered for the biggest game of the year.

Below, we’ll take a look at the odds for some of the most popular betting markets available on Super Bowl Sunday.

Note: all odds updated as of Feb. 11, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday. The Chiefs will enter Super Bowl Sunday as underdogs against the Eagles. Philadelphia comes in as -1.5-point favorites against the Chiefs with the total set at 50.5 points.

For a full breakdown of the Super Bowl 2023 odds, scroll down below.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP award over the years but that hasn’t been the case of late. Wide receivers have taken home the award in two of the last four seasons with L.A. Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp winning the MVP in 2022.

This year, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes enter as the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP at +120 odds. Travis Kelce owns +1200 odds to win the award while Eagles pass-catcher AJ Brown leads all wide receivers with +2500 odds.

Hasan Reddick has also risen up the odds board during Super Bowl week. The Eagles’ pass-rusher owns +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl MVP, the best odds of any defensive player.

Here are the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl MVP Odds Play Jalen Hurts +120 Patrick Mahomes +120 Travis Kelce +1200 Miles Sanders +2000 AJ Brown +2500 Hasan Reddick +2500 Devonta Smith +3300 Dallas Goedert +3300 Isiah Pacheco +5000 Chris Jones +5000 Jerick McKinnon +6600 Kenneth Gainwell +6600 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +10000 Juju Smith-Shuster +15000 Kadarius Toney +15000

Super Bowl Player Props

Props betting gives football fans more ways to win on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bettors can wager on every player and touchdown in the Super Bowl and turn their predictions into cold, hard cash. When it comes to props betting, the best online sportsbooks offer touchdown scorer odds, along with player props for attempts, yards, touchdowns, and more.

Here are some of the most popular player props that NFL fans are betting on for Super Bowl 2023.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

Touchdown scorer odds offer some of the best value on Super Bowl Sunday.

An anytime touchdown scorer bet means that bettors are selecting a player to score a touchdown at any point in the time.

For the 2023 Super Bowl, Travis Kelce owns the best odds to score a touchdown at -150 followed by Jalen Hurts at -126. Eagles’ playmakers Miles Sanders and AJ Brown are next on the board with +110 and +110 odds, respectively.

Bettors looking for added value could look towards Marquez Valdez-Scantling (+270), Kadarius Toney (+270), and Devonta Smith (+160) to find the end zone at State Farm Stadium.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the anytime touchdown scorer odds at BetOnline.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce -150 Jalen Hurts -126 Miles Sanders +110 AJ Brown +110 Isiah Pacheco +120 Devonta Smith +150 Dallas Goedert +160 Jerrick McKinnon +179 Kadarius Toney +270 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +270 Kenneth Gainwell +175 Juju Smith-Shuster +290 Patrick Mahomes +400 Boston Scott +400

First Touchdown Scorer Odds

First touchdown scorer odds offer some of the most lucrative payouts on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bettors can find plus-money odds on every player on the board and cash in big when their favorite player finds the end zone.

Travis Kelce leads all players with +600 odds to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 2023, followed by Jalen Hurts (+750), Miles Sanders (+750), and Isiah Pacheco (+800). AJ Brown (+800), Dallas Goedert (+1000), and Devonta Smith (+1100) are among the most likely players to score first.

Here’s a list of the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2023 from BetOnline.

First Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce +600 Jalen Hurts +700 Miles Sanders +750 AJ Brown +800 Isiah Pacheco +800 Dallas Goedert +1000 Devonta Smith +1100 Jerrick McKinnon +1200 Kadarius Toney +1500 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +1500 Juju Smith-Shuster +1700 Kenneth Gainwell +2000 Patrick Mahomes +2000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2000 Boston Scott +2500

Jalen Hurts Over/Under 238.5 Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts will enter Super Bowl LVII projected for 238.5 passing yards against the Chiefs but that number might be hard to reach.

Hurts has passed for fewer than 155 yards in each of his first two career playoff games, which could leave some value on the under in Sunday’s matchup.

The Eagles’ quarterback has eclipsed his projected total just twice in his last nine games.

In two playoff games, the Kansas City defense has given up 329 passing yards per contest.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play Over 238.5 yards -114 Under 238.5 yards -114

Patrick Mahomes Over/Under 295.5 Passing Yards

The Eagles were the stingiest defense against the pass during the regular season, giving up just 179.8 passing yards per game, the best mark in the league.

Philadelphia has allowed just 195.5 passing yards per game during its Super Bowl run but it hasn’t quite faced a quarterback the caliber of Mahomes, who is coming off of a 326-yards performance in the AFC Championship Game.

Overall, Mahomes has passed for at least 300 yards in 10 of his last 14 games, including the playoffs.

Check out the odds for Patrick Mahomes passing yards below.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play Over 296.5 yards -114 Under 296.5 yards -114

AJ Brown Over/Under 72.5 Receiving Yards

AJ Brown was one of the most effective wide receivers in the NFL during the regular season. He tallied 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season but has been held under 30 yards in each of his first two playoff games with the Eagles.

Brown is projected for 72.5 receiving yards on Sunday, which could leave some value on the over in this game.

Prior to the playoffs, Brown had 70 receiving yards or more in six consecutive games.

Kansas City had a middle-of-the-pack defense against the pass in 2023 but the Chiefs improved over the course of the season and have been playing their best football during the playoffs.

Find the latest odds for AJ Brown receiving yards below.

AJ Brown Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 72.5 yards -121 Under 72.5 yards -108

Travis Kelce Over/Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce will undoubtedly be Mahomes’ top target during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs tight end is hoping to close a historic season with another Lombardi Trophy. Kelce finished the regular season with 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. In two playoff games, he has a whopping 21 receptions but has been held under 100 yards in both games.

Could this be the game where Kelce finally breaks out?

Check out the odds for Travis Kelce receiving yards from BetOnline below.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 81.5 yards -114 Under 81.5 yards -114

Devonta Smith Over/Under 64.5 Receiving Yards

With all of the attention focused on Brown, fellow Eagles’ wide receiver Devonta Smith could be in for a big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

Smith has a penchant for coming up big in the clutch and the former Heisman Trophy winner knows how to perform on the big stage.

Projected for just 64.5 yards, there could be some value on the Eagles’ No. 2 wide receiver. For reference, Smith has had at least 64 yards in six of his last eight games (including playoffs).

Here are the latest odds for Devonta Smith receiving yards in Super Bowl 2023.

Devonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 64.5 yards -114 Under 64.5 yards -114

Kadarius Toney Over/Under 28.5 Receiving Yards

All of the attention will be on Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday, which means another Kansas City player will have to step up on offense.

One of the most likely candidates to do so is midseason acquisition Kadarius Toney, who has quickly become one of Mahomes’ top targets in Kansas City.

Toney has started to see the field more in recent games. He had five catches and 50 total yards in the Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars but is coming off of a nine-yard performance in the AFC Championship.

The Eagles’ secondary is most vulnerable in the slot, where Toney will be lined up on Sunday.

Check out the odds for Kadarius Toney receiving yards below.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 28.5 yards -114 Under 28.5 yards -114

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

The Super Bowl coin toss has flipped heads in back-to-back years.

As a result, bettors are playing the odds in 2023.

According to the top online sportsbooks, 59% of the public bets have come in on tails for the Super Bowl 2023 coin toss.

BetOnline is offering the best coin toss odds for the Super Bowl with reduced juice at -101 odds for both sides of the coin.

Check out the Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline below.

Coin Toss Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Who Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl National Anthem

In addition to the length of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’, the top online sportsbooks also offer special props for the Super Bowl national anthem.

With Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce becoming the first brothers to compete as players in the Super Bowl, NFL fans can bet on which brother will be shown first during the national anthem.

Being the better player, Travis Kelce is favored to be shown first at -160 odds while Jason Kelce owns +200 odds to be shown first. Bettors can also select both players to be shown in a split screen at +300 odds.

Check out the odds for who will be shown first during the national anthem below.

Who will be shown first during national anthem? Odds Play Travis Kelce -160 Jason Kelce +200 Both (split screen) +300

Expert Super Bowl Picks and Predictions

NFL Related Content