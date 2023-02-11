NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho – Top ID Online Sportsbooks

Lee Astley
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho With BetOnline

To kickstart the weekend the right way, BetOnline are offering new NFL bettors a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 when they open an account this weekend. Deposit $100 and you’ll get $50 free. Deposit $2000 and you’ll get a whopping $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Idaho

The best Idaho sports betting site on the market today, BetOnline makes it easy to place a bet on the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

What Are The Benefits Of Joining BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Idaho?

We have listed the best reasons why Idaho bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Check out some of the best bets for the Superbowl at BetOnline:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards against Bengals

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown in NFC Championship final

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts average rushing yards of 53.4

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown average receiving yards in last 5 games is 69

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
