News

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts – Top MA Online Sportsbooks

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts With BetOnline

BetOnline are giving out a massive 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Bet Place A On The Super Bowl Online In Massachusetts

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as the best Massachusetts sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts?

Here are some of the best reasons why Massachusetts bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Some of the best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards against Bengals

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown in NFC Championship final

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts average rushing yards of 53.4

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown average receiving yards in last 5 games is 69

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

NFL Related Content

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Related To News

News
AP FILM-FOOTBALL MOVIES A ENT

Which Celebrity Philadelphia Eagles Fan Will Be Shown First During the Super Bowl – Will it be Bradley Cooper, Pink or Kevin Hart?

Author image David Evans  •  17h
News
super bowl tv
WATCH: The Best Super Bowl 2023 Commercials Are Going Viral
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 8 2023
News
Arthur Ashe
Five Things To Know About Tennis Legend Arthur Ashe
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 7 2023
News
Ice Skating
Nearly One Year Later, U.S. Olympic Figure Skaters Still Do Not Have Team Medals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 6 2023
News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)
NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 6 2023
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top