Best Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
- BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island With BetOnline
A 50% deposit match of up to $1000 is being offered to all NFL bettors who open an account this weekend. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Rhode Island
BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as the best Rhode Island sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:
- Join and deposit $2000
- Receive your $1000 free bet
- Go to the football betting page
- Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip
- Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Rhode Island?
We have listed the best reasons why Rhode Island bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- No taxes on winnings
- Better lines and odds on all races
- Crypto betting available
Super Bowl Picks
Some best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl:
Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards against Bengals
Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
Miles Sanders scored first touchdown in NFC Championship final
Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750
Jalen Hurts average rushing yards of 53.4
Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
A.J Brown average receiving yards in last 5 games is 69
Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114
Super Bowl Betting Odds
For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
Moneyline:
Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100
Point Spread:
Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
Total Points:
Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110
All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change