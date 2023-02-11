NFL News and Rumors

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah – Top UT Online Sportsbooks

Lee Astley
Philadelphia Eagles NFL

Best Utah Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah With BetOnline

If you open an account with BetOnline this weekend, they are offering a 50% deposit match of up to $1000 to all NFL bettors. If you deposit $100 you get $50 free. If you deposit $2000 you get the maximum of $1000 free.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Utah

BetOnline makes it simple to place a bet on the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as the best Utah sports betting site on the market today. Here is how to place your bet:

  • Join and deposit $2000
  • Receive your $1000 free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah?

We have listed the best reasons why Utah bettors should join BetOnline for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Some best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards against Bengals

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown in NFC Championship final

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts average rushing yards of 53.4

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown average receiving yards in last 5 games is 69

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change’

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
