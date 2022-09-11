How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Read our complete guide on how to bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida ahead of their season opener, including the best betting sites and free bets on offer.

How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida

The Best Florida NFL Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys in Florida

🏈 NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

📅 Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022

Sunday, 12th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 21:20p.m ET

21:20p.m ET 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Tampa Bay Buccaneers -130 Dallas Cowboys +110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2022-23 Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will always be a strong contender for both the NFC title as well as the Super Bowl as long as Tom Brady is there. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement in March, the 40-year-old went back on his decision much to the delight of fans in Florida.

He has shown no signs of slowing down – in fact, he may even be getting better as Tampa consultant Bruce Arians said recently. Brady finished the 2021 season with an NFL-record 485 pass completions for a career-high 5,316 passing yards (third highest in the league’s history), 43 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

As has become notable in recent years, any chance of success lies with the calibre of a team’s QB, and Tampa have the sport’s greatest. The Bucs should be picking up at least 11 victories, and although a hard schedule, they get the benefit of playing at home in a number of big games.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the NFC South, and contend for the championship game given they have done extremely well to keep much of what makes them a title-contending team.

They are currently price at +900 to go all the way to this year for the Super Bowl LVII which would be there second in three years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl @ +900 with Bovada

