How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Although sports betting is technically legal in Florida since 2021, there are still no options for people to actually place their bets. Fear not, we are on hand to offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season.

How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway finally this week! Check out our favourite offshore bookmaker Bovada who also have an offer for new customers.

Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23 Using the code INSIDERS deposit some cash. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Placing your bets is easy – follow the steps below.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Find football on the left hand menu and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Select your bets.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

🏈 NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

📅 Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022

Sunday, 12th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 21:20p.m ET

21:20p.m ET 🏟 Venue: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Tampa Bay Buccaneers -130 Dallas Cowboys +110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2022-23 Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will always be a strong contender for both the NFC title as well as the Super Bowl as long as Tom Brady is there. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement in March, the 40-year-old went back on his decision much to the delight of fans in Florida.

He has shown no signs of slowing down – in fact, he may even be getting better as Tampa consultant Bruce Arians said recently. Brady finished the 2021 season with an NFL-record 485 pass completions for a career-high 5,316 passing yards (third highest in the league’s history), 43 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

As has become notable in recent years, any chance of success lies with the calibre of a team’s QB, and Tampa have the sport’s greatest. The Bucs should be picking up at least 11 victories, and although a hard schedule, they get the benefit of playing at home in a number of big games.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the NFC South, and contend for the championship game given they have done extremely well to keep much of what makes them a title-contending team.

They are currently price at +900 to go all the way to this year for the Super Bowl LVII which would be there second in three years.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1100 Indianapolis Colts +2200

They are also strong favourites to prevail as NFC Championship at +400, a title they won back in 2021.

Team NFC Championship odds Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400 Los Angeles Rams +475 Green Bay Packers +500 San Francisco 49ers +750 Philadelphia Eagles +900 Dallas Cowboys +1000

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada have with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a no brainer to sign up today with some of the most competitive odds for football markets among offshore bookmakers. Not only this, their platform allows for smooth, easy placing of bets both on desktop as well as on the mobile version.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim one of the most lucrative welcome offers we have come across – a $150 sign-up bonus can be redeemed using the code INSIDERS.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on a while host of football odds, the platform places a heavy emphasis on basketball and baseball.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites with thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS is the place to be ahead of the 2022-23 season.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.