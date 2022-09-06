Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Although sports betting is technically legal in Florida since 2021, there are still no options for people to actually place their bets. Fear not, we are on hand to offer some of the best offshore bookmakers ahead of the NFL 2022-23 season.

How To Bet On The Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFL 2022-23

The NFL gets underway finally this week! Check out our favourite offshore bookmaker Bovada who also have an offer for new customers.

  1. Click here to register with Bovada ahead of the NFL 2022-23
  2. Using the code INSIDERS deposit some cash.
  3. Receive your very own NFL sports betting bonus.

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Placing your bets is easy – follow the steps below.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Find football on the left hand menu and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Select your bets.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

  • 🏈 NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022
  • Time: 21:20p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: AT&T Stadium, Texas
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -130 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +110 BetOnline logo

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2022-23 Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will always be a strong contender for both the NFC title as well as the Super Bowl as long as Tom Brady is there. Just 40 days after announcing his retirement in March, the 40-year-old went back on his decision much to the delight of fans in Florida.

He has shown no signs of slowing down – in fact, he may even be getting better as Tampa consultant Bruce Arians said recently. Brady finished the 2021 season with an NFL-record 485 pass completions for a career-high 5,316 passing yards (third highest in the league’s history), 43 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. 

As has become notable in recent years, any chance of success lies with the calibre of a team’s QB, and Tampa have the sport’s greatest. The Bucs should be picking up at least 11 victories, and although a hard schedule, they get the benefit of playing at home in a number of big games.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them clinch the NFC South, and contend for the championship game given they have done extremely well to keep much of what makes them a title-contending team.

They are currently price at +900 to go all the way to this year for the Super Bowl LVII which would be there second in three years.

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Indianapolis Colts +2200

 

 They are also strong favourites to prevail as NFC Championship at +400, a title they won back in 2021.  

 

Team NFC Championship odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
Los Angeles Rams +475
Green Bay Packers +500
San Francisco 49ers +750
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Dallas Cowboys +1000

 

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada have with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 110% deposit match up to $750, it is a no brainer to sign up today with some of the most competitive odds for football markets among offshore bookmakers. Not only this, their platform allows for smooth, easy placing of bets both on desktop as well as on the mobile version.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click HERE to Claim Bovada’s Offer

 

EveryGame – $150 Sign up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to claim one of the most lucrative welcome offers we have come across – a $150 sign-up bonus can be redeemed using the code INSIDERS.

Register an Account With Everygame

 

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have a wide array of markets for American sports, particularly for the NFL. Not only can you bet on a while host of football odds, the platform places a heavy emphasis on basketball and baseball.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 
Open an Account at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

 BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites with thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS is the place to be ahead of the 2022-23 season.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

 

