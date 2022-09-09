How to Bet On The Tennessee Titans In Tennessee | Tennessee Sports Betting Sites

Tennessee sports betting in indeed legal, but there is no harm in us shedding some light on some superb offers from our pick of the best offshore bookmakers, particularly with the Titans returning to action this Sunday.

How To Bet On The Tennessee Titans for the NFL 2022-23

How To Watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Giants in Tennessee

🏈 NFL: Tennessee Titans vs New York Giants

📅 Date: Sunday, 12th September 2022

Sunday, 12th September 2022 ⏱ Time: 16:25 CT

16:25 CT 🏟 Venue: Nissan Stadium, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Tennessee 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Tennessee Titans -255 New York Giants +215

Tennessee Titans NFL 2022-23 Odds

The Titans topped the AFC South with a 12-5 record, the NFL’s second-best last year, but they were 6-2 in one-score games and will be hoping to increase their firepower this time around.

Key running-back Derrick Henry, alongside a championship worthy defence, return to the fold this season, but Tennessee may struggle going forward with a youthful, inexperienced receiver core. They traded wideout A.J. Brown to the Eagles while veteran Julio Jones also departed in favour of Tampa.

Despite this, they remain an incredibly strong outfit and have not posted losing year since 2015.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Tennessee Titans +5000

The Titans may well be an interesting proposition as an outsider, price at +2800, in the AFC Championship race, although the competition is particularly strong this year.

Team AFC Championship odds Buffalo Bills +350 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Los Angeles Chargers +650 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Tennessee Titans +2800

