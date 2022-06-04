How to Bet on the UFC Fight Night | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Sports betting is Nevada is legal but MMA fans can still get better UFC odds and betting offers from the best online sportsbooks.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik takes place this Saturday. June 4th from the UFC apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, and he takes on No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a five-round main event heavyweight bout.

The co-main event sees ’50k’ Dan Ige return to the octagon, as he takes on the undefeated Mosvar Evloev in a tilt between highly touted UFC featherweights.

Nevada sports betting fans can bet on UFC Vegas 56 this weekend.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 56 in Nevada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 56

UFC Vegas 56 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 56: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 56: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 📊 UFC Records: Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3)

Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Volkov (-155) | Rozenstruik (+135)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds

Alexander Volkov is the betting favorite in Saturday’s match-up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The betting favorite has won fourteen of the last seventeen heavyweight bouts in the UFC since the start of 2022.

Check out the UFC Vegas 56 moneyline odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkov -155 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +135

UFC Vegas 56 Odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 3.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of +110.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 3.5 -140 Under 3.5 +110

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 56 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Preliminary Card 1:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Both fighters come into Saturday’s match-up with 2-2 records in their last four fights, having both traded wins for losses in that stretch. Volkov is coming off a tough loss to Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London back in March, while Rozenstruik hasn’t fought since last September, taking a three-round decision loss to Curtis Blaydes.

The value seems to be on Volkov in this match-up. The former Bellator heavyweight champion is currently lined at reasonable odds of -155. While the rule of thumb in heavyweight combat sports is to go with the plus-money in toss-up fights, history has shown that the betting favorite has won 14 of the last 19 ‘coin flip’ fights in the UFC heavyweight division, dating back to 2021.

With this in mind, bet on Alexander Volkov on Saturday at UFC Vegas 56.

