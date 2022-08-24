How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in California | California Sports Betting Sites

The 142nd US Open and 55th in the open era gets underway next week in New York as tennis’ elite descend on Flushing Meadows to contest the final major of 2022. For those who are eager to stake their claim on the tournament and reside in California, read on below on how to bet.
How To Bet On The US Open In California
Below you will find a hand guide for betting on the US Open, and customers yet to register an account with BetOnline can take advantage of their new customer offer.
- Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022
- Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
- Get your California sports betting bonus.
- Place your tennis bets at the best California sports betting site.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022
How To Watch The US Open In California
- 🎾Tournament: US Open
- 📅Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310
US Open 2022 Odds
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Iga Swiatek
|+310
|Simona Halep
|+620
|Elena Rybakina
|+1100
|Naomi Osaka
|+1175
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daniil Medvedev
|+208
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+420
|Rafael Nadal
|+450
|Nick Kygrios
|+650
Both the men’s and the women’s titles will be hotly-contested this year, and the abundance of talent in the current cohort makes this is a seemingly impossible tournament to call.
The absence of Novak Djokovic due to his vaccination status makes the route to the final that much easier for the tournament favourites. Daniil Medvedev will be vying to retain his one and only grand slam title having won here in 2021, while Rafael Nadal can move two clear of Djokovic in all-time grand slam title wins by clinching a 23rd here.
Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek is heavily fancied to win a third grand slam at just 21 years old after two French Open victories in 2020 and 2022. She has never got further than the fourth round here though, and has endured a tough tail end to her otherwise successful 2022.
TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In California For The US Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more
The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a tennis prophet.
Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022
MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the tennis action next week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.