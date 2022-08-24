Betting Guides

How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in California | California Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
US Open
The 142nd US Open and 55th in the open era gets underway next week in New York as tennis’ elite descend on Flushing Meadows to contest the final major of 2022. For those who are eager to stake their claim on the tournament and reside in California, read on below on how to bet.

How To Bet On The US Open In California

Below you will find a hand guide for betting on the US Open, and customers yet to register an account with BetOnline can take advantage of their new customer offer.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your California sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your tennis bets at the best California sports betting site.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch The US Open In California

  • 🎾Tournament: US Open
  • 📅Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Odds

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker
Iga Swiatek +310 BetOnline logo
Simona Halep +620 BetOnline logo
Elena Rybakina +1100 BetOnline logo
Naomi Osaka +1175 BetOnline logo

 

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker
Daniil Medvedev +208 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +420 BetOnline logo
Rafael Nadal +450 BetOnline logo
Nick Kygrios +650 BetOnline logo

 

Both the men’s and the women’s titles will be hotly-contested this year, and the abundance of talent in the current cohort makes this is a seemingly impossible tournament to call.

The absence of Novak Djokovic due to his vaccination status makes the route to the final that much easier for the tournament favourites. Daniil Medvedev will be vying to retain his one and only grand slam title having won here in 2021, while Rafael Nadal can move two clear of Djokovic in all-time grand slam title wins by clinching a 23rd here.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek is heavily fancied to win a third grand slam at just 21 years old after two French Open victories in 2020 and 2022. She has never got further than the fourth round here though, and has endured a tough tail end to her otherwise successful 2022.

 

TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In California For The US Open 2022

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • California Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 

US Open 2022 Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a tennis prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • California Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the tennis action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

US Open MyBookie Free Bet

Betting Guides
More News