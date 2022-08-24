How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

The fourth and final grand slam of 2022 gets underway on Monday 29th August – read on below to see how you can not only bet on the tennis next week, but also take advantage of some fantastic welcome offers.

How To Bet On The US Open In Canada

If you are looking to bet on the US Open, read on below for a short step-by-step guide.

Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022 Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account Receive your Canada sports betting offer. Select your market with the best Canada sports betting site.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022

1. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 2. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 3. Up to $2,500 deposit match Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer

How To Watch The US Open In Canada

🎾Tournament: US Open

US Open 📅 Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022

Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Odds

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Iga Swiatek +310 Simona Halep +620 Elena Rybakina +1100 Naomi Osaka +1175

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Daniil Medvedev +208 Carlos Alcaraz +420 Rafael Nadal +450 Nick Kygrios +650

TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In California For The US Open 2022

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline’s offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

With this year’s cohort of competitors at the US Open expected to be closer than ever, there is value to be had in individual match-ups and outright markets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022

BetUS users can try their hand at a whole host of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino, and with thousands of competitive odds on nearly every sport fathomable, they make our top three bookmakers for this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the tennis action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

US Open MyBookie Free Bet