How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The final grand slam of the year will have some notable absentees, meaning there is plenty of value to be had in US Open betting next week – read on for our guide to placing your bets on this year’s tournament for all you Floridians.

How To Bet On The US Open In Florida

Betting on the US Open in Florida couldn’t be simpler – we have made it that much easier for you by putting together a short guide below.

Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022 Register with BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus. Place your tennis bets at the best Florida sports betting site.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022

1. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 2. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 3. Up to $2,500 deposit match Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer

How To Watch The US Open In Florida

🎾Tournament: US Open

US Open 📅 Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022

Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Odds

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Iga Swiatek +310 Simona Halep +620 Elena Rybakina +1100 Naomi Osaka +1175

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Daniil Medvedev +208 Carlos Alcaraz +420 Rafael Nadal +450 Nick Kygrios +650

It is no surprise to see last year’s winner Daniil Medvedev favoured in the markets, while French Open winner Iga Swiatek can add a third grand slam to her honours list.

The men’s route to the title has gotten that little bit easier with Novak Djokovic still barred from entering the US due to his vaccination status, but there are a whole host of names who have serious claims for the final major of the year.

Meanwhile, teenage sensations Coco Gauff and last year’s winner Emma Raducanu will be hoping to stake their claim once more at the ages of 18 and 19 respectively, while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s baseline and groundstroke game will suit the hard courts.

TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In Florida For The US Open 2022

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline are one of the best places to bet next week for the return of the US Open. Users are able to bet on a variety of markets including individual matches, stage winners and outright winners amongst others.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022

BetUS gives users the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino, and their welcome offer affords new customers lots of chances to make a profit.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the tennis action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

US Open MyBookie Free Bet