How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

The 142nd US Open gets underway next Monday, and with the most competitive pool of players seen in years on both the women’s and men’s side of the draw, read on to find out how to bet on the tournament in New York.
How To Watch The US Open In New York
- 🎾Tournament: US Open
- 📅Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310
US Open 2022 Odds
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Iga Swiatek
|+310
|Simona Halep
|+620
|Elena Rybakina
|+1100
|Naomi Osaka
|+1175
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daniil Medvedev
|+208
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+420
|Rafael Nadal
|+450
|Nick Kygrios
|+650
This US Open could be the definitive tournament for the new wave of young tennis talent, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the mens, and Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu for the women’s all looking to stamp their authority early on in their careers.
Despite this, Daniil Medvedev is rightly favoured amongst the men having stormed to a straight sets victory here last year, while Iga Swiatek can add a third grand slam to her cabinet at just 21 should she end her year on a high.
