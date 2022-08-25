How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

The 142nd US Open gets underway next Monday, and with the most competitive pool of players seen in years on both the women’s and men’s side of the draw, read on to find out how to bet on the tournament in New York.

🎾Tournament: US Open

US Open 📅 Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022

Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Odds

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Iga Swiatek +310 Simona Halep +620 Elena Rybakina +1100 Naomi Osaka +1175

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Daniil Medvedev +208 Carlos Alcaraz +420 Rafael Nadal +450 Nick Kygrios +650

This US Open could be the definitive tournament for the new wave of young tennis talent, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the mens, and Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu for the women’s all looking to stamp their authority early on in their careers.

Despite this, Daniil Medvedev is rightly favoured amongst the men having stormed to a straight sets victory here last year, while Iga Swiatek can add a third grand slam to her cabinet at just 21 should she end her year on a high.

