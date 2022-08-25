How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

We have been busy here at The Sports Daily to bring you a comprehensive guide to the US Open, and for those eager to stake their claim on the tournament, read on below on how to bet in Ontario.

How To Bet On The US Open In Ontario

See below for a step-by-step guide as to how to bet on the US Open in Ontario.

Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022 Creating an account and deposit. Get your Ontario sports betting bonus. Place your tennis bets at the best Ontario sports betting site.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022

1. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 2. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 3. Up to $2,500 deposit match Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer

How To Watch The US Open In Ontario

🎾Tournament: US Open

US Open 📅 Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022

Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310

US Open 2022 Odds

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Iga Swiatek +310 Simona Halep +620 Elena Rybakina +1100 Naomi Osaka +1175

Player Outright Odds Bookmaker Daniil Medvedev +208 Carlos Alcaraz +420 Rafael Nadal +450 Nick Kygrios +650

Daniil Medvedev, who missed out on Wimbledon at the end of June due to Russian competitors being excluded, is heavily favoured to retain his US Open crown and add a second grand slam to his trophy cabinet.

With Novak Djokovic barred due to his vaccination status, the door is wide open for Rafael Nadal to move two clear of the Serbian in all-time grand slam wins, while emerging talent Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to surpass his current grand slam record of reaching the quarter-finals in this tournament last year.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will be aiming to win her third major at the age of 21 as she looks to finish 2022 on a high following some less than favourable form in the tail end of the year. Reigning champion Emma Raducanu has been feeling the pressure in recent tournaments and has failed to come close to her memorable win at Flushing Meadows last year, but she will relish being back on this stage.

TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In Ontario For The US Open 2022

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

BetOnline’s offer can be used across their vast sportsbook, and there are thousands of individual markets to take advantage of with their lucrative welcome bonus.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week should you have an idea as to who the winners may be

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022

MyBookie are last but certainly not least – they are one of the best sportsbooks we have come across ready for the tennis action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

US Open MyBookie Free Bet