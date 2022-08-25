How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

We have been busy here at The Sports Daily to bring you a comprehensive guide to the US Open, and for those eager to stake their claim on the tournament, read on below on how to bet in Ontario.
How To Bet On The US Open In Ontario
See below for a step-by-step guide as to how to bet on the US Open in Ontario.
- Click here to get your betting offers for US Open 2022
- Creating an account and deposit.
- Get your Ontario sports betting bonus.
- Place your tennis bets at the best Ontario sports betting site.
The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For US Open 2022
How To Watch The US Open In Ontario
- 🎾Tournament: US Open
- 📅Dates: Monday, August 29th – September 11th 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 🏟️ Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- 🎲 Odds: Daniil Medvedev +208 | Iga Swiatek +310
US Open 2022 Odds
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Iga Swiatek
|+310
|Simona Halep
|+620
|Elena Rybakina
|+1100
|Naomi Osaka
|+1175
|Player
|Outright Odds
|Bookmaker
|Daniil Medvedev
|+208
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+420
|Rafael Nadal
|+450
|Nick Kygrios
|+650
Daniil Medvedev, who missed out on Wimbledon at the end of June due to Russian competitors being excluded, is heavily favoured to retain his US Open crown and add a second grand slam to his trophy cabinet.
With Novak Djokovic barred due to his vaccination status, the door is wide open for Rafael Nadal to move two clear of the Serbian in all-time grand slam wins, while emerging talent Carlos Alcaraz will be hoping to surpass his current grand slam record of reaching the quarter-finals in this tournament last year.
Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will be aiming to win her third major at the age of 21 as she looks to finish 2022 on a high following some less than favourable form in the tail end of the year. Reigning champion Emma Raducanu has been feeling the pressure in recent tournaments and has failed to come close to her memorable win at Flushing Meadows last year, but she will relish being back on this stage.
TheBest Soccer Betting Sites In Ontario For The US Open 2022
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline’s offer can be used across their vast sportsbook, and there are thousands of individual markets to take advantage of with their lucrative welcome bonus.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the US Open 2022
BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week should you have an idea as to who the winners may be
Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the US Open 2022
MyBookie are last but certainly not least – they are one of the best sportsbooks we have come across ready for the tennis action next week.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.