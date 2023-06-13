The traditional summer of blockbuster golf continues this month as the Los Angeles Country Club plays host to the coveted US Open, and there are plenty of Louisiana sports betting apps that can help you get in on the action.

It is the third of the four majors, and the 123rd edition of the tournament is looking like one of the toughest to predict in years. With plenty of opportunity to get some free bets, though, that means customers can really cash in when they bet on the US Open in Louisiana.

Latest Louisiana Sports Betting Update

You can already bet on sports completely legally in Louisiana, but if you thought that traditional bookies offer the best value then you should probably think again.

Traditional bookies cannot compete with our recommended Louisiana sports betting apps, both in terms of how easy they are to sign up to and their customer service. Most importantly, though, the apps we have sourced are unbeatable when it comes to welcome bonuses and free bets.

All the Louisiana sports betting apps on our list are true sports specialists, meaning you can be assured of the important basics like comprehensive betting market coverage and the best odds.

Where they really shine, though, is the great welcome bonuses that can often result in thousands of dollars’ worth of free bets for new customers.

Becoming a new customer is quick and easy too. Unlike traditional bookies, there are no KYC checks and signing up takes just seconds. You will also have the option of anonymous crypto deposits, and anyone over the age of 18 can join up too.

All in all, if you want to bet on the US Open in Louisiana, then our recommended sports betting apps will give you by far the best experience.

US Open Gambling Options in Louisiana with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

The 2023 US Open is the 123rd edition of the tournament and will get underway on June 15 at the Los Angeles Country Club. It will be the first time that this particular venue has hosted the competition, so that is sure to add a new layer of intrigue.

It will also be the first major since the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was announced, meaning it could be a little more spicy than usual too.

As with all the majors, the competition will take place over four rounds in four days, with those deemed to have fallen out of contention cut at the halfway point.

That format is a dream for sports bettors as it leaves considerable scope for both pre and mid-tournament wagering.

Most will have already picked their winner before the tournament has even teed off, but the big question will be whether you back them to finish first or hedge your bets and go each-way instead.

If you’re brave and go with the former, you will be rewarded with a bigger payout should they be left holding the trophy at the end of the competition. Each-ways bets will get you a safety net as you will collect winnings should they finish in the top five or ten as well. That, though, comes at a significant cost in the odds.

However, given the long-form format of golf tournaments, there are a number of fun side markets to explore in our recommended Louisiana sports betting apps.

Michael Block produced a sensational hole-in-one at the PGA Championships this year, and if you fancy someone else to repeat that trick, then there is a market for it. It is a particularly popular one too as it keeps you engaged from the first hole on the first day to the very end.

Other popular markets include round-by-round betting, top 20 finishes and the nationality of the winner too. In the last two years, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Spain’s Jon Rahm have broken the dominance of the home golfers, but could this be the year an American reasserts their grip on the coveted trophy?

Whichever market you have your eye on when you bet on the US Open in Louisiana, our recommended sports betting apps will have you covered.

US Open Odds

It’s no real surprise to see Americans dominate the odds for the US Open. World number one Scottie Sheffler is the favourite to win, although he may not be the smartest choice when choosing your winner.

Recent Masters winner Jon Rahm won the US Open in 2021 and he is looking very capable of another major title, while former champions Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are expected to feature in the final rounds as well.

Last year’s surprise winner Matt Fitzpatrick is considered an outsider again, and many expert golf tipsters are backing Patrick Cantlay as the most likely outside the favourites.

Scottie Scheffler +750

Jon Rahm +1000

Brooks Koepka +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Max Homa +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300

Odds correct at the time of writing from BetOnline by subject to change