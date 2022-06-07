In California, sports betting isn’t legal but that shouldn’t stop basketball fans from betting on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Warriors fans can minimize their risk at the top California sportsbooks by claiming free bets and basketball betting offers for the NBA Finals. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in California and get up to $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. After missing the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Warriors are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in just eight years.

While many believed the dynasty was over after Kevin Durant’s departure, the Warriors have different plans. With the series headed back to Boston for Game 3, Stephen Curry and company are focused on collecting their fourth NBA Championship under head coach Steve Kerr. Following a late-game collapse in Game 1, Golden State bounced back with a resounding 107-88 win at the Chase Center to even up the series at 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s matchup.

California NBA Finals Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in California

Warriors fans in California can watch the NBA Finals on ABC but they can also live stream Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals for free on their mobile device.

Jazz Sports, one of the best new sports betting sites, allows bettors to stream NBA Finals games for free once they have placed a bet on the game. To stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free, simply sign up to Jazz Sports, make a qualifying deposit, and bet on the Warriors vs Celtics.

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏆 Where is NBA Finals: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Finals 2022 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics -110 | Golden State Warriors -110

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Odds

After stealing Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics will head back home to TD Garden in Boston with the series tied at 1-1.

Golden State bounced back from its fourth quarter collapse in Game 1, responding with a 107-88 victory to even up the series. Stephen Curry led the way with 29 points while Jordan Poole added 17 points off of the bench to help the Warriors keep their NBA Championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum put together an improved offensive effort, scoring 28 points in the Game 2 loss.

In two games, Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game and remains the frontrunner for the 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the 2022 NBA Finals for the Warriors and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best basketball betting sites.

NBA Finals 2022 Odds Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics Play NBA Finals 2022 Series Odds -110 -110

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 Odds | Warriors vs Celtics Odds for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals

The Celtics will return home to TD Garden for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Boston comes in favored by 3.5 points at the top online sportsbooks. Fresh off of an impressive 19-point victory in Game 2, the Warriors find themselves as +135 underdogs to win back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Below, we’ll break down the NBA Finals Game 3 odds for the Warriors vs Celtics on Wednesday night.

The Best California Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Below, we'll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Celtics took a grueling road to the NBA Finals, needing seven games to get past the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in back-to-back rounds. Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors made easy work of the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies, giving them ample rest heading into this series.

While Golden State won’t be able to put away the Celtics easily, their shooting and the overall experience should be enough to bring home another NBA Championship.

Take the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals in six games (4-2) at BetOnline.