In California, sports betting isn’t legal but that shouldn’t stop basketball fans from betting on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Warriors fans can minimize their risk at the top California sportsbooks by claiming free bets and basketball betting offers for the NBA Finals. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the NBA Finals in California and get up to $5,750 in free basketball betting offers.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. After missing the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the Warriors will make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in just eight years. While many believed the dynasty was over after Kevin Durant’s departure, the Warriors have different plans, as Stephen Curry and company look to collect their fourth NBA Championship this season.

Scroll down below for the best California sports betting offers available for the 2022 NBA Finals.

How to Bet on NBA Finals 2022 in California

California sports betting isn’t legal but the top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the 2022 NBA Finals in California and claim free NBA bets.

Click here to get your free bets and NBA Finals betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your NBA Finals betting bonus in free bets Place your free NBA Finals bets at the best California sports betting sites

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The top California sportsbooks are giving away free bets for the NBA Finals.

Basketball fans have access to the best NBA odds and props bets at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the top California sports betting offers available for the Warriors vs Celtics.

California Basketball Betting Guide — How to Watch NBA Finals 2022 in California

🏀 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Finals Date: June 2nd, 2022

June 2nd, 2022 🕙 When is NBA Finals: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET Where is NBA Finals: Chase Center | San Francisco, California,

Chase Center | San Francisco, California, 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 NBA Finals Odds: Bostons Celtics +135 | Golden State Warriors -155

NBA Finals 2022 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The Golden State Warriors were crowned Western Conference Champions once again and will be making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

While they missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons, Stephen Curry and the Warriors are out to prove that the dynasty isn’t over yet. Golden State heads into Game 1 with -155 odds to win the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are a perfect 9-0 at home in the NBA Playoffs and have outscored opponents by 25.4 points per 100 possessions in the fourth quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. They are also 8-0 when leading after three quarters and 10-0 when leading by double-digits during the postseason.

Meanwhile, Boston came up big in the clutch once again, winning their second Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics enter the NBA Finals as underdogs at +135 odds to win the NBA Championship. Boston has outscored its opponents by 11.0 points per game from 3-point range, the second biggest differential in the playoffs, which will be tough to do versus Curry and the Warriors.

Boston actually has a better postseason record on the road (7-2) compared to at home (5-4)

NBA Finals Teams NBA Finals Odds Play Boston Celtics +135 Golden State Warriors -155

2022 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds | Boston Celtics vs Golden State Odds

The 2022 NBA Finals will tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Thursday night.

The top California sports betting sites have the Golden State Warriors favored at 3.5 points and total points set at 212.5 points.

According to dunksandthrees.com, Boston leads the NBA with an adjusted 106.6 defensive rating while Golden State isn’t far behind, ranking second with a 106.9 mark, which could leave some value on the under in this matchup.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Warriors vs Celtics odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Best California Basketball Betting Sites for NBA Finals 2022

The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and mobile betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals. New users can simply sign up, make a deposit, and claim free bets for the NBA Finals in California.

Below, we’ll go over the best NBA betting offers available at the Celtics vs Warriors.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NBA Finals Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

The NBA Finals are here and the top California sports betting sites like BetOnline are offering free bets for the Warriors vs Celtics series. At BetOnline, new members can take advantage of three free bets and $1,000 in California sports betting offers on their first deposit. California residents can use a free players prop, in-play, or matched mobile bet on the last games of the 2022 NBA season.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free NBA Finals 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for NBA Finals 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest NBA Finals Betting Offer in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetUS is giving out the biggest NBA betting offers for the 2022 NBA Finals in California. For basketball fans looking to bank on betting on the Warriors or the Celtics, BetUS is one of the best places to start. With $2,500 in free California sports betting offers, basketball fans can capitalize on their bets all series long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the NBA Finals 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best NBA Finals Betting Odds in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Basketball fans looking for the best NBA Finals odds should sign up for MyBookie. It is one of the only California sports betting apps that offer reduced juice, giving fans the best odds on every game of the Celtics vs Warriors series. In addition, MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free basketball betting offers to fans on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie NBA Finals 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.



NBA Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics

The Celtics took a grueling road to the NBA Finals, needing seven games to get past the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in back-to-back rounds. Meanwhile, Curry and the Warriors made easy work of the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies, giving them ample rest heading into this series.

While Golden State won’t be able to put away the Celtics easily, their shooting and the overall experience should be enough to bring home another NBA Championship.

Take the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals in six games (4-2) at BetOnline.