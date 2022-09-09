Betting Guides

How To Bet On The Washington Commanders In Maryland | Maryland Sports Betting Sites

joshstedman
Chase Young Washington Commanders
The NFL 2022/23 season is back! We’ve got all the information and odds you can get on the Washington Commanders in Maryland.

How To Bet On The Washington Commanders In Maryland

Below you will find a handy guide for betting on the Washington Commanders, and customers yet to register an account with Bovada can take advantage of their new customer offer.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Washington Commanders 2022

How To Watch Jacksonville Jaguars Vs Washington Commanders 

  • 🏈 NFL: Jaguars vs Commanders 
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: FedEx Field
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs Washington Commanders Bill Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Jaguars +115 BetOnline logo
Commanders -135 BetOnline logo

Washington Commanders Super Bowl LVII Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Washington Commanders +6600

Washington Commanders NFC Championship Odds

Team NFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Commanders +2800

Washington Commanders Betting Preview

The Washington Commanders face off against the Jaguars in their opening NFL game of the season. It’s a game they’ve been placed as favorties by the bookmakers this weekend. If you want to back your Commanders, you’ll get them at -135.

They’re some way off the odds in the Super Bowl odds, priced at +6600 to win the famed trophy. It’s a long shot that they’ll make it that far, but it will return anyone brave enough to back them big money.

The Best Betting Sites In Maryland For Washington Commanders Betting

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada are our top pick for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $750, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Those yet to sign up to EveryGame will be able to sink their teeth into the best mobile offshore betting site, while also claiming a $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Created in 1996, they are the most long-established on our list and have a reputation for supplying users with thousands of fantastic odds, perfect for the start of the NFL season.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have some fantastic odds ready to be claimed for next week, with users able to bet on a plethora of markets including individual matches, outright winners and more

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Maryland Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

BetUS – $3,125 In Free Bets For The Washington Commanders

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet next week if you peg yourself as somewhat of a football prophet.

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports across their platform as well as exploring their online casino.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $3125
  • Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $3,125 in free bets click the button below.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Atlanta Falcons

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the football action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

View All Posts By joshstedman

