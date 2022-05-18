There will be 15 former PGA champions playing at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday for the 2022 PGA Championship, including Tiger Woods.
Woods last won the PGA Championship in 2007, the last time Southern Hills hosted the Major Championship.
Woods has won four PGA Championships and has a chance to join Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagan as the only golfers ever with five PGA Championship wins.
While he made his return to the PGA Tour at Augusta, Woods will tee up this weekend for a shot to win his 83 PGA title and 16th major championship. With five weeks to rest since making the cut at the 2022 Masters, Woods has been getting stronger and has a legitimate shot to win at Southern Hills.
US Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch PGA Championship 2022 in the US
The top golfers on the PGA Tour will compete for a share of a $12 million purse at the 2022 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2022 winner will take home a healthy $2.16 million payout.
Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 PGA Championship in the US.
- 🏌PGA Tour Event: 2022 PGA Championship
- 📅 PGA Championship Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- 💰 PGA Championship Purse: $12,000,000
- 💸 PGA Championship Payout: $2,160,000
- 🏆 PGA Championship 2021 Winner: Phil Mickelson
- 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN
- ⛳ Golf Course: Southern Hill Country Club | Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Jon Rahm +1400 | Justin Thomas +1600 | Rory McIlroy +1600
PGA Championship Odds | Odds to Win PGA Championship 2022
Scottie Scheffler is currently the hottest player on the PGA Tour with four wins this season, including the 2022 Masters. He heads into Southern Hills Country Club with +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022. Since Augusta, Scheffler has only competed in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he tied for 15th place.
Despite enduring a tough start to the season, Jon Rahm has +1400 odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm will look to break his 11-month drought at Southern Hill Country Club. While he won the Mexico Open two weeks ago, the tournament is no longer a PGA Tour stop.
In the same boat, Justin Thomas is still looking for his first win of the season. Since the 2021 Players Championship, Thomas has not done much. He enters with +1600 odds to win PGA Championship 2022.
While the 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, won’t be competing, golf fans will get the chance to see Tiger Woods in the field.
After an impressive comeback appearance at the Masters, Woods returns to the site of his 2007 PGA Championship win at Southern Hill Country Club. Tiger Woods’ odds to win the PGA Championship in 2022 currently sit at +6000 at the best golf betting sites.
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the PGA Championship 2022 odds from BetOnline.
|PGA Tour Golfer
|2022 PGA Championship Odds
|Play
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|Jon Rahm
|+1400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Dustin Jonhson
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|Will Zalatoris
|+4000
|Brooks Koepka
|+4500
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5500
|Tony Finau
|+6000
|Daniel Berger
|+6600
|Max Homa
|+6600
|Tiger Woods
|+6600
|Cameron Young
|+6600
|Corey Conners
|+7500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+9000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+9000
|Jason Day
|+10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+11000
PGA Championship Picks | 2022 PGA Championship Predictions
Tiger Woods is a 4-time PGA Champion.
The last Woods lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, he was on the top of the leaderboard at Southern Hills Country Club in 2007. Fifteen years later, Woods returns to the site of his last PGA Championship victory and can make history with another win.
While he suffered serious injuries to his right leg during a car crash in February 2021, Woods still made the cut at Augusta last month. It may be a longshot for the legendary golfer to win against a deep field at Southern Hills but Woods wouldn’t be competing unless he believed that he had a shot to win.
After proving that he could still contend at Augusta, there could still be some magic left from Tiger and the stars appear to be aligned here.
Take Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship.
Get your free golf betting offers this weekend for the 2022 PGA Championship from BetOnline.