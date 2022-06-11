How to Bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The Florida sports betting market isn’t open but that doesn’t mean MMA fans can’t bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka. The top online sportsbooks are offering free bets, contests and Florida sports betting bonuses for Saturday’s UFC fights. Scroll down below to learn how to bet on UFC 275 in Florida and claim up to $5,750 in free MMA bets.

UFC 275 will touch down on the other side of the globe in Kallang, Singapore as light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira defends his title against Jiri Prochazka. While Teixeira is the reigning champion, he will be an underdog in the octagon this weekend.

Below we'll break down the best UFC 275 odds and free bets available for tonight's fight.

The Best Florida Sports Betting sites for UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

MMA fans have a shot to win $10,000 in cash prizes betting on UFC 275.

Below, we’ll rank the best UFC betting offers available at the top Florida sports betting sites for Teixeira vs Prochazka.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC: 275

275 📅 UFC 275 Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 275: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 275: Singapore Indoor Stadium | Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium | Kallang, Singapore 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka 📊 UFC Stats: Glover Teixeira 33-7-0 | Jiří Procházka 28-3-1

Glover Teixeira 33-7-0 | Jiří Procházka 28-3-1 🎲 UFC 275: Teixeira (+170) | Prochazka (-195)

UFC 275 Odds | Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Just days after turning 42, Teixeira broke through and won his first title after beating Jan Blachowicz. He will make his first title defense against newcomer Prochazka.

Despite only having two UFC fights under his belt, Prochazka has established himself as one of the most violent fighters in the octagon. With a 12 fight win streak, Prochazka is the clear favorite on Saturday. He had convincing wins against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominik Reyes for a shot at the championship belt.

For a breakdown of the UFC 275 Odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 275 Odds for Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

While Teixeira is the current light heavyweight champion, he finds himself as the underdog at +170 odds. His opponent Prochazka is set to win on Saturday with -195 odds despite his unorthodox fighting style.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Glover Teixeira +170 Jiří Procházka -195

UFC 275 Odds on Teixeira vs Prochazka Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Teixeira vs Prochazka at 1.5 rounds favoring the over at -135 odds, suggesting this fight could go to decision. The under is valued at +105 odds.

Check out the UFC 275 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -135 Under 1.5 +105

UFC 275 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 275 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 275 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jerzejczyk

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Choi Seung-Woo vs Joshua Culibao

Hayisaer Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Kang Kyung-ho vs Danaa Batgerel

UFC 275 Early Preliminary Card | 7 PM ET

Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Glover Teixeira Stats

Teixeira carved out one of the greatest late career rallies as capturing the belt seven years after his first attempt at the age of 42. He comes into the UFC cage with a six fight win streak with his latest victory over Jan Blachowicz for the lightweight heavyweight championship belt.

The Brazilian fighter has a simple “Hands of Stone” kickboxing approach. Teixeira is a right-handed puncher with knockout power in both fists. In the majority of his fights, Teixeira stalks his opponents to try to get his right hand over the top. He applies heavy pressure and forces his opponents to respond. He looks for his opportunity for the cross counter from the inside.

Jiří Procházka Stats

Prochazka made his transition to UFC at the right time, the debut knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir put him in title contention right away. He secured his belt opportunity after defeating Dominick Reyes with a brutal stoppage.

He enters the octagon with a 12 fight win streak with 11 fights coming by way of KO/TKO. Prochazka has won 25 fights by KO for a knockout ratio of 89%. While his style and stance are unique, Prochazka relies on his speed. His foot is turned inward and can rebound quickly from a forward bounce, which opens up pull counters. Prochazka’s lead hand is low making his fast jabs nearly invisible.

Glover Teixeira — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 42

: 42 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach : 76″ (193.04 cm)

: 76″ (193.04 cm) Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

205 lbs (92.99 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 33-7-0

: 33-7-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18 (55% of wins)

Jiří Procházka — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 29

: 29 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’3”” (190.5 cm)

: 6’3”” (190.5 cm) Reach : 80” (203.2 cm)

: 80” (203.2 cm) Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

205 lbs (92.99 kgs) Stance : Unorthodox

: Unorthodox Overall Record :28-3-1

:28-3-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (89% of wins)

The Best Florida UFC Betting Sites for Teixeira vs Prochazka

The top Florida sportsbooks are handing out free bets and UFC betting offers for the Teixeira vs Prochazka fight.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Florida sports betting sites and the UFC 275 betting offers available for the fight this weekend.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka in Florida

Somehow turning the clock back on the father of time, Teixeira is looking better with age. While he’s only produced one knockout in his last six fights, Teixeira finally won the light heavyweight belt at the age of 42.

His title defense won’t come easy, especially against Prochazka’s volatile offense. But the 42-year old Brazilian will have a chance to capitalize on Prochazka’s recklessness. Teixeira likes to pressure his opponents for an open look to counter but he might not be able to do that against Prochazka. Instead, Teixeira will need to capitalize on Prochazka’s technical mistakes and get him on the ground, the same way he did with Blachowicz.

Take Teixeira to win UFC 275.

