How to Bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | Hawaii Sports Betting Sites

UFC 275 will be live from Kallang Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday as Teixeira vs Prochazka headline the main event. Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight belt and will look to make his first defense against Prochazka.

How to Bet on UFC 275 in Hawaii

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC: 275

275 📅 UFC 275 Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 275: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 275: Singapore Indoor Stadium | Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium | Kallang, Singapore 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka 📊 UFC Stats: Glover Teixeira 33-7-0 | Jiří Procházka 28-3-1

Glover Teixeira 33-7-0 | Jiří Procházka 28-3-1 🎲 UFC 275: Teixeira (+170) | Prochazka (-195)

UFC 275 Odds | Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Just days after turning 42, Teixeira broke through and won his first title after beating Jan Blachowicz. He will make his first title defense against newcomer Prochazka.

Despite only having two UFC fights under his belt, Prochazka has established himself as one of the most violent fighters in the octagon. With a 12-fight win streak, Prochazka is the clear favorite on Saturday. He had convincing wins against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominik Reyes for a shot at the championship belt.

UFC 275 Odds for Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

While Teixeira is the current light heavyweight champion, he finds himself as the underdog at +170 odds. His opponent Prochazka is set to win on Saturday with -195 odds despite his unorthodox fighting style.

Moneyline Odds Play Glover Teixeira +170 Jiří Procházka -195

UFC 275 Odds on Teixeira vs Prochazka Total Rounds

The top Hawaii sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Teixeira vs Prochazka at 1.5 rounds favoring the over at -135 odds, whereas the under is valued at +105 odds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -135 Under 1.5 +105

UFC 275 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 275 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 275 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jerzejczyk

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Choi Seung-Woo vs Joshua Culibao

Hayisaer Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Kang Kyung-ho vs Danaa Batgerel

UFC 275 Early Preliminary Card | 7 PM ET

Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Glover Teixeira Stats

Teixeira carved out one of the greatest late-career rallies by capturing the belt seven years after his first attempt at the age of 42. He comes into the UFC cage with a six-fight win streak with his latest victory over Jan Blachowicz for the lightweight heavyweight championship belt.

The Brazilian fighter has a simple “Hands of Stone” kickboxing approach. Teixeira is a right-handed puncher with knockout power in both fists. In most of his fights, Teixeira stalks his opponents to get his right hand over the top. He applies heavy pressure and forces his opponents to respond. He looks for his opportunity for the cross counter from the inside.

Jiří Procházka Stats

Prochazka made his transition to UFC at the right time, the debut knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir put him in title contention right away. He secured his belt opportunity after defeating Dominick Reyes with a brutal stoppage.

He enters the octagon with a 12-fight win streak with 11 fights coming by way of KO/TKO. Prochazka has won 25 fights by KO for a knockout ratio of 89%. While his style and stance are unique, Prochazka relies on his speed. His foot is turned inward and can rebound quickly from a forward bounce, which opens up pull counters. Prochazka’s lead hand is low making his fast jabs nearly invisible.

Glover Teixeira — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 42

: 42 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach : 76″ (193.04 cm)

: 76″ (193.04 cm) Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

205 lbs (92.99 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 33-7-0

: 33-7-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18 (55% of wins)

Jiří Procházka — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 29

: 29 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’3” (190.5 cm)

: 6’3” (190.5 cm) Reach : 80” (203.2 cm)

: 80” (203.2 cm) Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

205 lbs (92.99 kgs) Stance : Unorthodox

: Unorthodox Overall Record :28-3-1

:28-3-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (89% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka in Hawaii

Prochazka enters the octagon with 11 knockouts in his last 12 victories. While his unpredictable offense may leave him out of position or vulnerable for a knockout, Prochazka fights with the confidence of someone who cannot be knocked out.

Teixeira will have chances to capitalize and win through Prochazka’s mistakes but the 29-year-old fighter has too many layers to his offense. He can win in a number of different ways and hit angles that seem impossible.

While Teixeira has a tendency to get hurt a lot, he won’t be able to keep up with Prochazka’s speed.

Take Prochazka by KO, Round 1.

