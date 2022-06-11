Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | Texas Sports Betting Sites

UFC 275 goes down this Saturday, June 11th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The UFC light heavyweight gold is on the line as Glover Teixeira defends his UFC gold against former RIZIN FC light-heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko put her UFC women’s flyweight gold on the line against Taila Santos. The feature bout sees a rematch of the 2020 UFC fight of the year, as Zhang Weili takes on Joanna Jędrzejczyk for a chance to face Carla Esparza for the UFC women’s strawweight gold.

Texas sports betting fans can bet on this Saturday’s UFC event from the comfort of their own living rooms, all while cashing in on great betting offers exclusively to residents in the Lone Star State. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 275 in Texas, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for this Saturday’s UFC 275.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC 275

How to Bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka in Texas

  1. Pick a sports betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC 275
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC 275
  6. Place your free bets on UFC 275

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka in Texas

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 275
  • 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, June 11th, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC 275: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 275: Singapore Indoor Arena, Kallang, Singapore
  • 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC 275 Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka
  • 📊 UFC Records: Teixeira (16-5) | Procházka (2-0)
  • 🎲 UFC 275 Odds: Teixeira (+180) | Procházka (-210)

UFC Odds | UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka Odds

Glover Teixeira is the +180 betting underdog as he steps into the cage on Saturday to defend his UFC gold against Jiří Procházka. Teixeira has been lined as the betting underdog in each of his last three UFC bouts, cashing as a 2-1 underdog in each of those bouts dating back to 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka | UFC 275 Odds

Check out the UFC 275 moneyline odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC 275 Odds BetOnline Free Play
Glover Teixeira +180 BetOnline logo
Jiří Procházka -195 BetOnline logo

UFC 275 Odds for ChaGlover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 275 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Teixeira vs Prochazka fight.

Total Rounds UFC 275 Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 1.5 -140 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 +110 BetOnline logo

UFC 275 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 275 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 275 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

  • Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka
  • Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos
  • Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
  • Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

  • Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao
  • Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
  • Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

UFC 275 Early Preliminary Card | 6:30 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

  • Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez
  • Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Betting on UFC 275 in Texas | Top Texas Sportsbooks 

To learn more about how to bet on UFC 275 in Texas, check out our reviews of the top three Texas sportsbooks available for this weekend’s UFC 275 pay-per-view.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on UFC 275 in Texas

Bet on UFC 275 in Texas with BetOnline and cash in on a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Texas sportsbook available for betting on UFC 275 in Texas. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, exclusively for Texas residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free UFC Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for UFC 275 in Texas

Bet on UFC 275 in Texas with XBet now and collect a matched deposit bonus of up to $500 for betting on the UFC

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most simple and easy-to-use Texas sports betting sites available for those who wish to bet on UFC 275 this weekend. Register with XBet now and Texas residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. See terms below for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC 275 in Texas now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC 275 in Texas
Cash in on a $1000 deposit bonus from MyBookie to bet on UFC 275 in Texas now

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Texas sportsbook for those looking to wager on this weekend’s UFC 275 fight card. MyBookie has become known for its great betting offers, loyalty rewards, and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie now and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. See below for terms and conditions.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC 275 in Texas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

UFC 275 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Teixeira vs Prochazka in Texas

Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka have combined for 14 stoppage wins in their last 18 fights combined. Procházka has only gone the distance once in his professional MMA career, while Teixeira’s last trip to the judge’s score cards was back in 2019 when he defeated Nikita Krylov by way of a split decision.

The betting total is currently set at 1.5 rounds, with the Under lined at plus-money odds of +117. At the current price, the Under is a great bet to make in a bout that will almost certainly not reach the judge’s score cards.

Bet on the Under 1.5 rounds prop for this Saturday’s UFC 275 main event.

