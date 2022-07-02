UFC 276 will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday evening. For one of the best UFC PPVs of the year, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new users that sign up. With up to $5,750 up for grabs at the top offshore sportsbooks, MMA fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on UFC 276 in Florida this weekend. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 276 in Florida and claim free MMA bets.

The UFC 276 fight card is expected to be one of the best pay-per-view of the year. Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier will headline the UFC PPV event, which also features Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira on the fight card.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC PPV: 275

275 📅 UFC 276 Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 276: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 276: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Stats: Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0

Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0 🎲 UFC 276: Adesanya (-500) | Cannonier (+375)

UFC 276 Odds | Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

A power puncher in three weight classes, Cannonier looks to dethrone the long-time middleweight kingpin, Adesanya on Saturday. It’ll be Cannonier’s first chance at gold after being in the heavyweight and light heavyweight division.

On the other hand, Adesanya has a perfect record at middleweight and has only one defeat in an attempt to earn his second title at 205 pounds. Adesanya will make another title defense and will be the heavy favorite going into the T-Mobile Arena.

For a breakdown of the UFC 276 Odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 276 Odds for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Adesanya is the heavy favorite coming into Saturday’s fight, the Champion has -500 odds to win UFC 276. While the best offshore sports betting sites have Cannonier valued at +375 odds.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -500 Jared Cannonier +375

UFC 276 Odds on Adesanya vs Cannonier Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Adesanya vs Cannonier at 4.5 rounds in a toss up. Both the under and the over are offered at -115 odds.

Check out the UFC 276 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -115 Under 4.5 -115

UFC 276 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 276 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 276 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

UFC 276 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 276 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Israel Adesanya Stats

Adesanya, known as the Styleblender has a proven technique of winning by punishing his opponents with his lanky kickboxing style and reach without taking much damage in return. While he hasn’t shown any new fight tactics, Adesanya is impossible to take and hold down.

Adesanya has many physical tools to win but it’s his feints and IQ that make him a champion. The New Zealander tends to start at kicking range, displaying a lot of feints or scoring kicks. Adesanya uses that to his advantage and builds off it, drawing out defensive reactions then blasting a kick.

Jared Cannonier Stats

Cannonier is one of the world’s best fighters, winning five of six bouts via knockouts since dropping to 185 pounds. He has ridiculous power in this division but Cannonier has only been knocking down wrestlers, not a true kickboxer he’s about to face on Saturday.

Even as a heavyweight, Cannonier was a unique violent striker, who has stopped 10 foes via strikes. A very powerful puncher, Cannonier spends a lot of time testing reactions of his opponents. He tends to throw out half hearted individual strikes, to get a better read on his opponent’s defensive reaction. Once his opponents are accustomed to his slower strikes, Cannonier commits to his speed for a surprising result.

Israel Adesanya — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 32

: 32 Country : New Zealand

: New Zealand Height : 6’4” (193.04 cm)

: 6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach : 80″ (203 cm)

: 80″ (203 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-1-0

: 22-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (68% of wins)

Jared Cannonier — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 38

: 38 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’0”” (190.5 cm)

: 6’0”” (190.5 cm) Reach : 77.5” (197 cm)

: 77.5” (197 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record :15-5-0

:15-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (67% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier in Florida

Adesanya is a standout talent and has been one of the most dominant pound-for-pound fighters since joining the UFC.

He has shown the ability to win in different ways, sometimes playing it safe while going for highlight finishes in some of his other bouts. However, in a matchup against a power-puncher like Cannonier, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him ease off of the excitement pedal this week.

Cannonier’s biggest asset is his power.

The 38-year-old still possesses a ton of explosiveness with either hand and will be a candidate to knock out Adesanya if the two get caught trading blows late into the fight.

At +375 odds, there is some value on the underdog in this fight.

Cannonier has had success at heavyweight and light heavyweight but he’s been even more lethal at 185.

Look for the 38-year-old to use his power late into the fight to pull off the upset victory.

Take Cannonier on the moneyline (+375).

Click below to get two free UFC bets worth $25 each at BetOnline.