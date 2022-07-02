Ohio sports betting is legal but regulated sportsbooks have yet to start accepting bets in the Buckeye State. Residents that want to bet on UFC 276 in Ohio this weekend don’t have to drive out of state to place their best MMA bets. Instead, Ohio residents can get free MMA bets by signing up to the top offshore sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 276 in Ohio and claim free bets.

UFC 276 will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday evening. Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier battle for the middleweight title in the main event while Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira highlight the other fights on the main card.

Read on to learn more about the UFC 276 odds and betting offers available to Ohio residents for the fight this weekend.

How to Bet on UFC 276 in Ohio

While Ohio residents wait for regulated sportsbooks, the top US sports betting sites are offering free MMA betting offers for UFC 276.

To learn how to bet on UFC 276 in Ohio, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your MMA betting offers for UFC 276 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier fight Place your free UFC 276 at the best Ohio sports betting sites

The Best Ohio Sports Betting sites for UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

The best Ohio sportsbooks are offering free bets for Adesanya vs Cannonier. Fans will also get a chance to enter a free-to-play contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

Check out the guide below for the best Ohio sports betting offers for UFC 276.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC PPV: 276

276 📅 UFC 276 Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 276: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 276: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Stats: Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0

Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0 🎲 UFC 276: Adesanya (-500) | Cannonier (+375)

UFC 276 Odds | Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

A power puncher in three weight classes, Cannonier looks to dethrone the long-time middleweight kingpin, Adesanya on Saturday. It’ll be Cannonier’s first chance at gold after being in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions.

On the other hand, Adesanya has a perfect record at middleweight and has only one defeat in an attempt to earn his second title at 205 pounds. Adesanya will make another title defense and will be the heavy favorite going into the T-Mobile Arena.

For a breakdown of the UFC 276 Odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 276 Odds for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Adesanya is the heavy favorite coming into Saturday’s fight, the Champion has -500 odds to win UFC 276. While the best offshore sports betting sites have Cannonier valued at +375 odds.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, one of the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -500 Jared Cannonier +375

UFC 276 Odds on Adesanya vs Cannonier Total Rounds

The top Ohio sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Adesanya vs Cannonier at 4.5 rounds in a toss-up. Both the under and the over are offered at -115 odds.

Check out the UFC 276 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -115 Under 4.5 -115

UFC 276 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 276 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 276 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

UFC 276 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 276 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Israel Adesanya Stats

Adesanya, known as the Styleblender has a proven technique of winning by punishing his opponents with his lanky kickboxing style and reach without taking much damage in return. While he hasn’t shown any new fight tactics, Adesanya is impossible to take and hold down.

Adesanya has many physical tools to win but it’s his feints and IQ that make him a champion. The New Zealander tends to start at kicking range, displaying a lot of feints or scoring kicks. Adesanya uses that to his advantage and builds off it, drawing out defensive reactions then blasting a kick.

Jared Cannonier Stats

Cannonier is one of the world’s best fighters, winning five of six bouts via knockouts since dropping to 185 pounds. He has ridiculous power in this division but Cannonier has only been knocking down wrestlers, not a true kickboxer he’s about to face on Saturday.

Even as a heavyweight, Cannonier was a unique violent striker, who stopped 10 foes via strikes. A very powerful puncher, Cannonier spends a lot of time testing the reactions of his opponents. He tends to throw out half-hearted individual strikes, to get a better read on his opponent’s defensive reaction. Once his opponents are accustomed to his slower strikes, Cannonier commits to his speed for a surprising result.

Israel Adesanya — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 32

: 32 Country : New Zealand

: New Zealand Height : 6’4” (193.04 cm)

: 6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach : 80″ (203 cm)

: 80″ (203 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-1-0

: 22-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (68% of wins)

Jared Cannonier — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 38

: 38 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’0” (190.5 cm)

: 6’0” (190.5 cm) Reach : 77.5” (197 cm)

: 77.5” (197 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record :15-5-0

:15-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (67% of wins)

The Best Ohio UFC Betting Sites for Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans don’t have to look far for the best Ohio sports betting offers for UFC 276. The top Ohio sportsbooks are handing out free bets and UFC betting offers for the Adesanya vs Cannonier fight.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Ohio sports betting sites and the UFC 276 betting offers available for the fight this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for UFC 276

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC 276 Bets in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC 276 will be live from Las Vegas on Saturday and MMA fans can get in on the betting action at the top Ohio sports betting sites like BetOnline. One of the best Ohio online gambling sites, BetOnline offers $1,000 in free UFC betting offers and three free bets for UFC 276. MMA fans can also enter a free-to-play UFC 276 predictor contest for $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio UFC Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free UFC 276 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest Ohio sports betting apps, BetUS has the biggest UFC betting offer for Adesanya vs Cannonier. New members can receive up to $2,500 in free UFC bets for Saturday’s fight. Not only can players cash in free bets but BetUS offers some of the most competitive UFC betting odds in Ohio. With a boosted bankroll and the best UFC odds, it’s hard not to be a winner at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio UFC Betting Bonus of $2500

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for UFC 276, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Adesanya vs Cannonier 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC 276 Betting Odds In Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on UFC 276 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for UFC 276. MyBookie offers reduced juice on UFC betting lines, letting Ohio residents have access to the best UFC 276 odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio UFC Betting Bonus of $1,000

OH Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie UFC betting offer by clicking the button below.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier in Ohio

While this fight seems a bit lopsided, Cannonier’s power should add some extra intrigue to this bout.

Adesanya has defeated the likes of Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa, so it’s hard to see Cannonier presenting much of a challenge to the middleweight champ.

However, Adesanya could be forced into more of a daring style in this fight, similar to his five-round bout versus Kelvin Gastelum, and will need to survive a few scares to ultimately emerge victorious.

At +375, Cannonier might be worth a shot here. The 38-year-old has the type of power to end this fight with a single strike, and if he can catch Adesanya off-guard, it could be an early night for the odds-on betting favorite.

Take Cannonier to beat Adesanya at UFC 276 on Saturday night.

Claim your free UFC 276 bets at BetOnline by clicking the button below.