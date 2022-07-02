Now that single-game betting in Ontario is legal, MMA fans have access to some of the best betting offers for the UFC fights this weekend. Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier will headline an action-packed fight card at UFC 276. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 276 in Ontario and claim up to $5,750 in free bonus cash at the top sports betting sites.

UFC 276 is live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night and some of the best MMA fighters in the world will be in action. Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier will go toe-to-toe in the main event while Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira headline some of the other matches on the UFC 276 card,

For the UFC fights this weekend, the top Ontario sportsbooks are giving away free bets just for signing up.

Read on for more information on the UFC 276 odds, betting offers, and free bets available to Ontario residents this weekend.

How to Bet on UFC 276 in Ontario

Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, MMA fans can finally bet on the UFC 276 for the first time ever.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC 276 in Ontario.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting sites for UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

The best online sportsbooks are offering free MMA betting offers for Adesanya vs Cannonier. Canadians can also enter a free predictor contest for UFC 276 and get their shot to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.

Check out the list below for the best Ontario sports betting offers for UFC 276.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC PPV: 275

275 📅 UFC 276 Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Saturday, July 2, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 276: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 276: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Stats: Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0

Israel Adesanya 22-1-0 | Jared Cannonier 15-5-0 🎲 UFC 276: Adesanya (-500) | Cannonier (+375)

UFC 276 Odds | Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

A power puncher in three weight classes, Cannonier looks to dethrone the long-time middleweight kingpin, Adesanya on Saturday. It’ll be Cannonier’s first chance at gold after being in the heavyweight and light heavyweight division.

On the other hand, Adesanya has a perfect record at middleweight and has only one defeat in an attempt to earn his second title at 205 pounds. Adesanya will make another title defense and will be the heavy favorite going into the T-Mobile Arena.

For a breakdown of the UFC 276 Odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 276 Odds for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

Adesanya is the heavy favorite coming into Saturday’s fight, the Champion has -500 odds to win UFC 276. While the best offshore sports betting sites have Cannonier valued at +375 odds.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Adesanya vs Cannonier from BetOnline, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -500 Jared Cannonier +375

UFC 276 Odds on Adesanya vs Cannonier Total Rounds

The top Ontario sports betting sites have the total rounds set for Adesanya vs Cannonier at 4.5 rounds in a toss up. Both the under and the over are offered at -115 odds.

Check out the UFC 276 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -115 Under 4.5 -115

UFC 276 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 276 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 276 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

UFC 276 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 276 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Israel Adesanya Stats

Adesanya, known as the Styleblender has a proven technique of winning by punishing his opponents with his lanky kickboxing style and reach without taking much damage in return. While he hasn’t shown any new fight tactics, Adesanya is impossible to take and hold down.

Adesanya has many physical tools to win but it’s his feints and IQ that make him a champion. The New Zealander tends to start at kicking range, displaying a lot of feints or scoring kicks. Adesanya uses that to his advantage and builds off it, drawing out defensive reactions then blasting a kick.

Jared Cannonier Stats

Cannonier is one of the world’s best fighters, winning five of six bouts via knockouts since dropping to 185 pounds. He has ridiculous power in this division but Cannonier has only been knocking down wrestlers, not a true kickboxer he’s about to face on Saturday.

Even as a heavyweight, Cannonier was a unique violent striker, who has stopped 10 foes via strikes. A very powerful puncher, Cannonier spends a lot of time testing reactions of his opponents. He tends to throw out half hearted individual strikes, to get a better read on his opponent’s defensive reaction. Once his opponents are accustomed to his slower strikes, Cannonier commits to his speed for a surprising result.

Israel Adesanya — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 32

: 32 Country : New Zealand

: New Zealand Height : 6’4” (193.04 cm)

: 6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach : 80″ (203 cm)

: 80″ (203 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-1-0

: 22-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (68% of wins)

Jared Cannonier — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 38

: 38 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’0”” (190.5 cm)

: 6’0”” (190.5 cm) Reach : 77.5” (197 cm)

: 77.5” (197 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record :15-5-0

:15-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (67% of wins)

The Best Ontario UFC Betting Sites for Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans don’t have to look far for the best Ontario sports betting offers for UFC 276. The top Ontario sportsbooks are handing out free bets and UFC betting offers for the Adesanya vs Cannonier fight.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Ontario sports betting sites and the UFC 276 betting offers available for the fight this weekend.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier in Ontario

Adesanya comes into this fight as the heavy favorite but he might be forced to get busy in the octagon for the first time since his bout versus Kelvin Gastelum.

The middleweight champion has been dominant since joining the UFC but will get one of the biggest tests of his career this weekend.

Cannonier is a fighter that has had some success at heavyweight and light heavyweight before finding his ideal weight at 185. The 38-year-old packs a punch with heavyweight-type power that could end the fight at any moment.

In a title fight scheduled to beyond three rounds, Cannonier’s power could come into play later in the bout. Look for the veteran fighter to make Adesanya uncomfortable in the championship rounds and potentially steal this one late.

Take Cannonier to win by KO.

