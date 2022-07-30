How to Bet on UFC 277 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

UFC 277 returns to American Airlines Center on Saturday night for a must-see pay-per-view event between two of the top female MMA fighters in the world. Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on UFC 277 in Florida and redeem free MMA bets.

The main event will feature a rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight crown.

Pena stole Nunes’ bantamweight title with an upset victory at UFC 269 in December but will come into this fight as a heavy underdog to defend her belt. Meanwhile, Nunes finds herself as a whopping -285 betting favorite to win the title back at UFC 277.

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 277

UFC 277 📅 UFC 277 Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Saturday, July 30, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 277: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 277: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel: Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View 🏆 Main Event: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 📊 UFC Stats: Julianna Pena 12-4-0 | Amanda Nunes 21-5-0

Julianna Pena 12-4-0 | Amanda Nunes 21-5-0 🎲 UFC 277 Odds: Pena (+245) | Nunes (-285)

UFC 277 Odds | Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2

Pena shocked the MMA world after beating Nunes at UFC 269 for the women’s bantamweight championship.

Prior to that bout, Nunes was fresh off winning both the bantamweight and featherweight titles, becoming the greatest female fighter in history. The brazilian fighter has an impressive resume, which includes wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Valentia Shevchenko.

On the other hand, Pena looks to prove her first victory wasn’t a fluke. The American is a tough matchup for Nunes, with her scrappy, in-your-face style and never-give-up attitude. Despite holding the bantamweight belt, Pena is a huge underdog going into Saturday night’s bout while Nunes is set up for another big win.

For a breakdown of the UFC 277 Odds for Pena vs Nunes from BetOnline, scroll down below.

UFC 277 Odds for Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes

While Nunes lost the bantamweight belt to Pena last December, she’s the overwhelming favorite heading into Saturday’s bout with -285 odds at the best MMA betting sites.

On the other hand, Pena, the current champion, will have her back against the wall again as the underdog with +245 odds to win at UFC 277.

Check out the best UFC betting odds for Pena vs Nunes from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline Odds Play Julianna Pena +245 Amanda Nunes -285

UFC 277 Odds on Pena vs Nunes Total Rounds

The best Florida sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 2.5 in a pick’em. The over and under is valued at -115 odds.

Check out the UFC 277 odds below from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -115 Under 2.5 -115

UFC 277 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 277 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 277 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Julianna Pena (c) vs. Amanda Nunes

Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

UFC 277 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia

UFC 277 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET

Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt

Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potierira

Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Julianna Pena — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 32

: 32 Country : USA

: USA Height : 5’7” (170 cm)

: 5’7” (170 cm) Reach : 69″ (175.26 cm)

: 69″ (175.26 cm) Weight 135 lbs (61 kgs)

135 lbs (61 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 12-4-0

: 12-4-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3 (27% of wins)

3 (27% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 5 (45% of wins)

5 (45% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 3 (27% of wins)

Amanda Nunes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 34

: 34 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 5’8″ (172.72 cm)

: 5’8″ (172.72 cm) Reach : 69” (175 cm)

: 69” (175 cm) Weight 135 lbs (61.23 kgs)

135 lbs (61.23 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 21-5-0

: 21-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 15 (62% of wins)

: 15 (62% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions : 4 (19% of wins)

: 4 (19% of wins) Fights Won by Decisions: 4 (19% of wins)

UFC Picks and Predictions for Pena vs Nunes

Pena won the first bout despite coming in as an overwhelming +700 underdog.

During that bout, she was able to force the issue and get inside on Pena, which changed the tempo of the fight.

When that happened, Nunes appeared to run out of gas and Pena finished her off to win by submission.

Prior to that fight, Nunes hadn’t cut weight to 135 lbs in about two years and could be at a disadvantage once again here, especially if her conditioning doesn’t hold up again.

Take Pena to win the main event at UFC 277 on the moneyline.

