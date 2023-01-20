UFC 283 will be live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday night and Florida residents can get in on the action with some of the top offshore betting sites.

While the Florida sports betting market remains halted, the top MMA betting sites are welcoming fans from the Sunshine State with up to $6,000 in free bets and betting offers for the UFC fights this weekend.

Michigan-native Jahamal Hill will be headlining the main event against Glover Teixeira for a chance to become UFC light heavyweight champion. The UFC 283 fight card will also feature a flyweight title fight between No. 1-ranked Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for UFC 283

How to Bet On UFC 283 in Florida

The first UFC PPV of the year is here and the best Florida sportsbooks are welcoming MMA fans with free bets and bonus cash for Teixeira vs Hill.

In just four easy steps, new members can claim a welcome bonus, plus three free bets for the UFC fights this weekend.

Best Crypto Sportsbook for UFC 283:Teixeira vs Hill

Betting with cryptocurrency offers more security and anonymity compared to other funding options.

With over nine supported crypto payment options, Lucky Block is one of the best crypto betting sites for UFC 283.

Not only does the newly launched sportsbook feature some of the best UFC odds and props but it also offers a great welcome bonus for new players.

New Lucky Block members can also receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first week after opening their account.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on the UFC 283 with Lucky Block.

UFC 283: Hill vs Teixeira | How to Watch UFC 283 in Florida

🥊 UFC: 283

283 📅 UFC 283 Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Saturday, January 21, 2023 🕙 When is UFC 283: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 Where is UFC 283: Jeunesse Arena | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Jeunesse Arena | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 🏆 UFC 283 Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill 📊 UFC Stats: Teixeira 38-3-0 | Hill 11-1-0

Teixeira 38-3-0 | Hill 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Teixeira (+115) | Hill (-135)

UFC Odds — Teixeira vs Hill Odds

Recent champ Jiri Prochazka was sidelined due to a serious shoulder injury, forcing him to vacate the light heavyweight title. Neither Magomed, Ankalaev, or Jan Blachowicz won the title after battling to a draw in December, opening the doors for Teixiera and Hil to claim the gold.

Hill is currently the favorite by a narrow margin at -135 odds and Teixeira heads into the octagon with +115 odds.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of UFC 283 odds from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Fight Odds on the Moneyline Hill vs Teixeira

The best offshore sportsbooks are offering UFC fans better odds than traditional online sportsbooks for UFC 283.

The 43-year-old Teixeira is the underdog at +115 odds heading into this matchup. He comes off a loss to Prochazka where he lost the light heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Hill is on a three-fight win streak. In fact, the Michigan native has only lost one fight in his career to Paul Craig. Hill is favored to win the match at -135 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best moneyline odds for fill vs Teixeira.

Moneyline Odds Play Jamahal Hill -135 Glover Teixeira +115

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Hill vs Teixeira

The total number of rounds is set at 1.5 rounds suggesting the fight could end quickly.

The top online sportsbooks are predicting the fight will go over 1.5 rounds with the over being favored at -125 odds. Meanwhile, the under is offered at -105 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for total rounds in the Teixeira-Hill bout.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -125 Under 1.5 -105

Note: Odds are subject to change

UFC 283 Fight Card

The full UFC 283 card has been released with Hill vs Teixeira headlining the PPV.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 283 card.

UFC 283 Card (PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

UFC 283 ESPN/ESPN+ Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa

Shamil Abdurakkhimov vs Jailton Almeida

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez

UFC 283 ESPN/ESPN+ Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos

UFC Bio

Hill enters on a three-fight winning streak and has won four of five fights in the octagon overall.

Meanwhile, Teixeira will be looking to avoid a two-fight skid after losing the light heavyweight belt against Prochazka at UFC 275. Prior to that, Teixeira had won six consecutive fights.

Below, we’ll go over some stats for both Teixeira and Hill heading into Saturday’s fight.

Glover Teixeira — UFC Bio

Rank: #2 Light Heavyweight

#2 Light Heavyweight Record: 33-8-0

33-8-0 Age: 43

43 Country: Brazil

Brazil Height: 6’2” (187.96 cm)

6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach: 76” (193.04 cm)

76” (193.04 cm) Weight: 205 (92.99 kg)

205 (92.99 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Jamahal Hill — UFC Bio

Rank: #7 Light Heavyweight

#7 Light Heavyweight Record: 11-1-0

11-1-0 Country: United States

United States Height: 6’4” (193.04 cm)

6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach: 79” (200.66)

79” (200.66) Weight: 205 lbs (92.99 kg)

205 lbs (92.99 kg) Stance: Southpaw

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Teixeira vs Hill

No fighter on the UFC 283 card has eaten more shots than Teixeira, who will be asked to hold up against a taller and faster fighter who is more than a decade younger.

Hill has started to make a name for himself as one of the fiercest strikers in the light heavyweight division. Not only does he land shots with violent power but Hill also lands significant strikes at a much higher rate.

On the other hand, Teixeira will need to keep this fight on the mat but most of his takedowns come at a distance. While Hill’s takedown defense is just average (61%), he’s better at defending shooting takedowns, which could give him the advantage in this fight.

