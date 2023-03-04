How to Bet on UFC 285 in the US | USA Sports Betting Apps

UFC 285 will feature a heavyweight title fight between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Cyril Gane and MMA fans can get in on the action at the best USA sports betting sites. Learn how to get the best UFC 285 odds and betting offers for the Jones vs Gane PPV fight.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

🥊 UFC PPV: 285

285 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 🕙 When is UFC 285: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 UFC Stats: Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0

Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Jones (-157) | Gane (+137)

UFC 285 Odds

The vacant UFC heavyweight title will be on the line at UFC 285 as Jon Jones returns to the octagon for a bout versus Cyril Gane.

Jones will be making his heavyweight debut and is fighting for the first time in three years following a long layoff. Meanwhile, Gane is hoping to bounce back from the only loss on his UFC record, a unanimous decision defeat versus Francis Ngannou.

Scroll down for the latest UFC 285 odds for Jones vs Gane from BetOnline.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds

Even though this is his first heavyweight fight, Jones is the slight favorite heading into Saturday with -157 odds.

Meanwhile, Gane opens with +137 odds to beat Jones in the octagon in the main event.

Check out the chart below to view the best moneyline odds for Jones vs Gane.



Moneyline Odds Play Ciryl Gane +137 Jon Jones -157

Jones vs Gane Total Rounds

The total rounds for Jones vs Gane are set at 4.5 rounds with the over being favored at -145. On the other hand, the under is offered at +115.

With the over favored by a wide margin, the top sportsbooks are predicting that the fight will go the distance on Saturday night.

Check out the chart below for the latest odds for Jones vs Gane total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

The Best USA Sportsbooks for Betting on UFC 285 in the US

UFC 285 Predictions and Picks

UFC fans will finally get to see Jon ‘Bones’ Jones back in the octagon in Las Vegas this weekend.

Widely considered the greatest UFC fighter of all time, Jones will get his long-awaited shot at heavyweight gold. He was a two-time heavyweight champion and held the promotional record with 11 successful title defenses.

An excellent grappler and striker, Jones has the power, athleticism, and experience to give Gane problems in the octagon on Saturday night. He will enjoy a reach advantage and should be able to use his technical kickboxing ability to keep Gane at bay.

While Gane has been compared to Jones, he will ultimately get a dose of reality against the GOAT and lost his second consecutive chance at the heavyweight title.

Best Bet for Jones vs Gane:

