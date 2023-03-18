How to Bet on UFC 286 in Oklahoma | OK Sports Betting Apps

UFC 286 will be live from O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18, 2023, as Leon Edwards gets set to take on Kamaru Usman in the octagon for the third time. Find out how to bet on UFC 286 at the best Oklahoma sports betting apps and learn what they have to offer for pay-per-view event.

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for UFC 286

How To Bet On UFC 286 in Oklahoma

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet, up to $1,000

How to Watch UFC 286: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

🥊 UFC PPV: 286

286 📅 UFC 286 Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 🕙 When is UFC 286: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 Where is UFC 286: The O2 Arena | London, England

The O2 Arena | London, England 🏆 UFC 286 Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 📊 UFC Stats: Usman 20-2-0 | Edwards 20-3-0, 1 NC

Usman 20-2-0 | Edwards 20-3-0, 1 NC 🎲 UFC Odds: Usman (-241) | Edwards (+206)

UFC 286 Odds

UFC 286 will culminate with the third installment of Edwards vs Usman in the main event.

Usman won the first bout and appeared to have the second fight in hand before Edwards landed a deadly kick to the head that ended the night prematurely for the Nigerian Nightmare.

Scroll down for the latest UFC 286 odds for Usman vs Edwards from BetOnline.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Odds

Edwards vs Usman 3 will headline the main event at UFC 286.

Despite losing the previous bout, Usman will step into the octagon as the odds-on favorite to win the main event at UFC 286 at -241. Meanwhile, Edwards will provide bettors with more value on the moneyline with +206 odds to win the fight on Saturday night.

Check out the chart below to view the best moneyline odds for Usman vs Edwards.



Moneyline Odds Play Leon Edwards +206 Kamaru Usman -241

Usman vs Edwards Total Rounds

The total rounds for Usman vs Edwards are set at 4.5 rounds with the over being favored at -200. On the other hand, the under is offered at +160.

With the over favored by a wide margin, the top sportsbooks are predicting that the fight will go the distance on Saturday night.

Check out the chart below for the latest odds for Usman vs Edwards total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -200 Under 4.5 +160

UFC 286 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

[su_responsive=”yes”][/su_table]

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 286 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 286 Main Card | 5 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards (c)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberna

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

UFC 286 Preliminary Card | 3 PM ET

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmouz

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

UFC 286 Early Preliminary Card | 12 PM ET

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs L’udovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Kamaru Usman — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 35

: 35 Country : United States

: United States Height : 6’0” (182.88 cm)

: 6’0” (182.88 cm) Reach 76″

76″ Weight 170 lbs (77.11 kgs)

170 lbs (77.11 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 20-2-0

: 20-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (45% of wins)

Leon Edwards — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : England

: England Height : 6’0″ (182.88 cm)

: 6’0″ (182.88 cm) Reach : 74”

: 74” Weight 170 lbs (77.11 kgs)

170 lbs (77.11 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 20-3-0

: 20-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (35% of wins)

The Best Oklahoma Sportsbooks For UFC 286 Betting

1. BetOnline UFC 286 Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to betting on UFC 286, BetOnline is the best place to start. The industry-leading sportsbook offers the best betting odds, fight props, and overall markets for the upcoming fights at UFC 286. New members at BetOnline can take advantage of a $1,000 welcome bonus on their first deposit. They will also receive three free bets, including a player prop bet, an in-play, and a mobile bet.

In addition to cashing in the best odds, UFC fans will also have a chance to enter a free predictors contest for a chance to earn some cold hard cash.

Click on the button below to sign up for BetOnline today.

2. Bovada UFC 286 Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada offers competitive odds and more UFC prop bets than any other sportsbook. The offshore sportsbook is one of the few oddsmakers that accept custom bets, letting fans request odds on anything to happen during UFC 286. Bovada also has UFC 286 specials for nearly every fight on the Usman vs Edwards card.

New members can sign up to receive $750 in free bets for UFC 286 on their first deposit.

3. Lucky Block Best for Anonymous Crypto Deposits

New members can sign up and receive a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening their account.

Lucky Block also offers some of the best UFC 286 odds in the industry. Compared to other crypto betting sites, Lucky Block offers better moneyline odds for Usman vs Edwards.

How To Claim Your UFC 286 Offer at Lucky Block:

Click here to sign up to Lucky Block Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days

4. BetUS UFC 286 Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

MMA fans looking to pad their bankroll should start at BetUS, which offers the biggest betting bonus for UFC 286. A top online sportsbook, BetUS offers a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to $2,500 in free UFC bets.

5. Sportsbetting.ag UFC 286 Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: 50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is giving away $1,000 in free UFC betting offers for Usman vs Edwards. New members can simply sign up and have access to some of the best UFC betting props in the industry. The online sportsbook features a great selection of props, including fight outcome, method of victory, knockdowns, round betting, and more.

6. MyBookie UFC 286 Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

MMA fans can take their money to the distance by betting at MyBookie. Like the best MMA sportsbooks, MyBookie offers less juice on UFC odds, automatically letting fans get the most value on their bets for Usman vs Edwards or any fights during UFC 286.

New members will receive $500 in free bonus cash for UFC 286 by clicking on the button below.

UFC 286 Predictions and Picks

Usman appeared to be a step ahead of Edwards in the first bout between these two fighters but the last fight was much closer.

After taking a beating in the first three rounds in the second fight, Edwards knocked Usman out with a perfect head kick to steal the victory and avenge his prior loss.

Even after the win, Edwards still hasn’t been getting his due as a legitimate welterweight champion. He will come into this fight as a heavy +205 underdog, and as much as Usman said the last fight had more to do with a lapse in his own concentration, it’s hard to discount what the win meant for Edwards.

The British fighter should come in with more confidence than ever and will have the home crowd on his side in attempt to pull off another big upset.

Take Leon Edwards to retain his welterweight gold on Saturday night.

Best Bet for Usman vs Edwards:

UFC Betting Guides 2023