How to Bet on UFC 287 In the USA | USA Sports Betting Sites

UFC 287 will be live from the newly named Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday night, as Alex Pereira will look to defend his middleweight crown in a rematch versus Israel Adesanya. Learn how to bet on UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 in the USA and claim free bets for one of the biggest PPV events of the year.

How to Watch UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

🥊 UFC 287

📅 Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 🏆 UFC 287 Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 📊 UFC Stats: Pereira 7-1-0 | Adesanya 23-2-0

Pereira 7-1-0 | Adesanya 23-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Pereira (+110) | Adesanya (-130)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya Odds

UFC makes its way back to Miami for the first time since 2003 for UFC 287 and Adesanya vs Pereira 2 will not disappoint.

Headlined by longtime rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, it’s the fourth time the pair have fought going back to their kickboxing days but their second official fight as part of the UFC. Before losing his belt to Pereira, Adesanya successfully defended the middleweight belt five times and appeared on the fast track to being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Despite being the middleweight champion, Pereira comes in as the underdog. In their last bout at UFC 281, Adesanya controlled the majority of the fight until Pereira came in late with a fifth-round knockout.

Scroll down for the latest UFC 287 odds for Pereira vs Adesanya from BetOnline.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya Odds

Adesanya will enter the octagon at UFC 287 as a clear -130 betting favorite to win back his UFC middleweight belt. On the other hand, Pereira owns +110 odds to win the fight despite being 3-0 in his career versus the former middleweight champion.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Pereira has drawn 56 percent of the bets and 57 percent of the total public money heading into Saturday’s fight.

Check out the chart below to view the best moneyline odds for Pereira vs Adesanya.



Moneyline Odds Play Israel Adesanya -130 Alex Pereira +110

Pereira vs Adesanya Total Rounds

The total rounds for Pereira vs Adesanya are set at 4.5 rounds with the over coming in at +100, suggesting this fight might not go the distance. On the other hand, the under is offered at -130 odds.

Will Pereira be able to deliver another knockout or will Adesanya finally get his revenge against his longtime rival?

Check out the chart below for the latest odds for Pereira vs Adesanya total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 +100 Under 4.5 -130

UFC 287 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 287 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 287 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alex Pereira (c)vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Christian Rodriguez

UFC 287 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET

Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum

Michelle Waterson vs Luana Pinheiro

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman

UFC 287 Early Preliminary Card | 6 PM ET

Cynthia Calvillo vs Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden

Sha Yilan vs Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Pereira and Adesanya match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Alex Pereira — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champion

: Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4” (193.04 cm)

: 6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach 79″

79″ Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 7-1-0

: 7-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (86% of wins)

Israel Adesanya — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #2

: #2 Age : 33

: 33 Country : Nigeria

: Nigeria Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 80”

80” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Switch

: Switch Overall Record : 23-2-0

: 23-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (65% of wins)

Find out what the best USA sports betting sites have to offer for UFC 287 below.

UFC 287 Predictions and Picks

Adesanya may have been a few minutes away from a unanimous decision versus Pereira but he comes into UFC 287 without a win versus his longtime rival.

Dating back to their kickboxing days, Pereira has defeated him three times. After knocking Adesanya out in the fifth round of their previous fight, Pereira made a stunning revelation. As an amateur, he won 25 fights, all by knockout, but lost three fights to the same opponent and still believes he would lose to him today.

Why? Because their styles simply didn’t match.

Here’s what Pereira had to say after that.

“The guy has stopped fighting,” he added. “If I fought him again today, I think I’d lose again. Even though he’s done fighting, if I fought him, I would lose. If I fought him 10 times, I’ll lose. Adesanya needs to get that.”

Pereira seems to have found something in Adesanya’s style that leaves him vulnerable to being KO’d. This time around, look for Pereira to be more aggressive and use his leg kicks early to minimize Adesanya’s movement.

Adesanya has controlled the fight and lost against him on more than one occasion and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that happen once again here. However, Pereira simply seems to have his number and it’d be a mistake not to take him at this price, especially given the history between these two fighters.

Best Bet for Pereira vs Adesanya:

