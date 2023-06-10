How to Bet On UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana in Alberta | AB Sports Betting Apps

UFC 289 will be live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia as Amanda Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight crown versus Irene Aldana. Learn how to bet on UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana in Alberta and claim free bets for the PPV event.

How to Watch UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

🥊 UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Location: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 🏆 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 UFC 289 Stats: Nunes 22-5-0 | Aldana 14-6-0

Nunes 22-5-0 | Aldana 14-6-0 🎲 UFC 289 Odds: Nunes (-345) | Aldana (+270)

UFC 289 Odds & Preview

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is set to headline the PPV event at UFC 289 in Vancouver this week

Nunes has been dominant since joining the UFC and has won 13 of her last 14 fights with her lone loss during that span coming against Julianna Pena, who was her original opponent for this fight.

Unfortunately, Pena was scratched from the card due to injury, opening up a title shot for Irene Aldana, the No. 5-ranked fighter in the bantamweight division.

Nunes will enter the octagon as a heavy favorite to win at UFC 289 in Vancouver and rightfully so.

Not only is she arguably the greatest women’s UFC fighter ever, but her original opponent, Julianna Pena, was scratched from the card due to injury.

That means Irene Aldana accepted this fight on short notice, giving her less time to prepare for an already impossible task.

As a result, Aldana owns +270 odds to win the women’s bantamweight title, making her the biggest underdog on the main card. On the other hand, Nunes comes in with -345 odds to win the right and retain her bantamweight gold.

Check out the chart below to view the latest moneyline odds for Nunes vs Aldana.



Moneyline Odds Play Irene Aldana +270 Amanda Nunes -345

Nunes vs Aldana Total Rounds

The total rounds for Nunes vs Aldana is set at 2.5 rounds with the over coming in at -140, suggesting this fight could be closer than anticipated. On the other hand, the under is offered at +110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the latest odds for Nunes vs Aldana total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -140 Under 2.5 +110

UFC 289 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

[su_responsive=”yes”][/su_table]

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 289 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 289 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana (Women’s Bantamweight Championship)

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

UFC 289 ESPN/ESPN+ Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasime Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

UFC 280 Fight Pass Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Nunes and Aldana match up against each other?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Amanda Nunes — UFC Bio

Rank: Women’s Bantamweight Champion

Women’s Bantamweight Champion Age: 35

35 Country: Brazil

Brazil Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Reach: 69”

69” Weight: 135 lbs

135 lbs Stance: Orthodox

Amanda Nunes — UFC Record and Stats

Overall Record: 22-5

22-5 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (59% of wins)

13 (59% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 4 (18% of wins)

4 (18% of wins) Fights Won by Decision: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 2 (40% of losses)

2 (40% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission: 2 (40% of losses)

2 (40% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 1 (20% of losses)

Irene Aldana — UFC Bio

Rank: #5 Women’s Bantamweight

#5 Women’s Bantamweight Age: 35

35 Country: Mexico

Mexico Height: 5’9”

5’9” Reach: 68”

68” Weight: 135 lbs

135 lbs Stance: Orthodox

Irene Aldana — UFC Record and Stats

Overall Record: 14-6

14-6 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8 (56% of wins)

8 (56% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 3 (21% of wins)

3 (21% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 3 (21% of wins)

: 3 (21% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 2 (33% of losses)

2 (33% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission: 0 (0% of losses)

0 (0% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 4 (67% of losses)

UFC 289 Predictions and Picks

Amanda Nunes will enter UFC 289 as an overwhelming -345 betting favorite in Canada against Irena Aldama. Nunes has been nearly unstoppable since joining the UFC, posting a 15-2 record in 17 fights since joining the company, and she will have a considerable advantage heading into this fight. Aladana reportedly took this fight on two to three weeks’ notice after Julianna Pena had to back out due to injury. That seems like an awfully short timeframe to train for arguably the greatest women’s UFC fighter of all-time. There’s a reason that Aldana comes in as the biggest underdog on the entire main card.

Take Amanda Nunes to win and retain her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 289.

Best Bet for Nunes vs Aldana: Amanda Nunes (-345)

