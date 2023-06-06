UFC 289 has all the makings of an epic night in the octagon, and if you want to place a bet then we’ve found the best California sports betting apps to do so.

Our experts have reviewed a range of apps and found hundreds of dollars in free bets that you can access, plus exclusive markets and unrivalled odds. So if you want to bet on UFC 289 in California, then we’ll show you where to get the best value.

Best California Sports Betting Apps For UFC 289 Betting

BetOnline – An awesome $1000 in free bets up for grabs for UFC betting BetNow – Enjoy a 150% welcome bonus when you join Bovada – Top choice for crypto UFC bettors in California Everygame – Strong UFC markets and generous multi-deposit offer GTBets – Popular California sportsbook with highly competitive UFC odds

Latest California Sports Betting Update

Sports betting has not yet been legalized in California, but you still have plenty of options regarding where you can place UFC 289 bets in state.

In fact, if you want the best value from your sports bets, then you aren’t really missing out at all when it comes to what traditional bookies could offer you.

The top five California sports betting apps that we’ve found offer so much more in terms of free bet promotions, no-hassle sign-up, wider markets, greater odds and just a better overall sports betting experience.

And, once you join and take advantage of welcome offers such as up to $1000 in free bets, 150% matched bonuses and multi-deposit offers, you will also be able to access their range of ongoing promotions too.

If you want to get great value when you bet on UFC 289 then these California sports betting apps should be your first stop. Traditional bookies simply can’t compete with them.

How To Bet On the UFC 289 In California

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your UFC 289 wagers

UFC 289 Gambling Options in California with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

UFC 289 will make a return to Canada for the first time since 2019 and it promises to be a spectacular night of fighting.

The mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship will take place on June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Five bouts feature on the main card, including two much anticipated fights: a Women’s Bantamweight fight featuring Amanda Nunes and a Lightweight match-up with Charles Oliveira.

If you want to bet on UFC 289 in California, then there’s lots of different markets you can choose from.

The most popular bet is the outright winner of each bout, this is the moneyline bet and couldn’t be simpler. Just choose who you think will win and place the bet. Of course, you won’t get the best odds, unless your pick is an outsider.

The under/over market is another popular and easy bet to place. A bookie will list a particular round, and you bet on whether the fight will end before or after that time in the round.

It’s worth noting that in the case of UFC, if you bet over 1.5 rounds, the fight does not need to go two full rounds for you to win the bet. It only needs to cross the halfway point of that round. This is different to other betting so it’s worth bearing in mind.

UFC prop bets are more detailed wagers where you can pick from a wide range of markets. For example, you might want to choose the method of victory, the round in which the fight will end, or whether it will go the distance. These are harder to predict so can come with some decent odds. You can also do some research on the fighters, which can help to pick a winner.

With five fights in the main card plus preliminaries too, there are plenty of options available to you when betting on UFC 289 in California. But remember, for the best odds and offers, our recommended list of sports betting apps are where the action is at.

How To Get A UFC 289 Free Bet In California

If you’re going to bet on UFC 289 in California, you might as well choose bookies offering you the best betting experience. To take advantage of these offers, simply follow the steps below.

• Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

• Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

• Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

• Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

• Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for UFC 289 betting

1. BetOnline UFC 289 California Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an incredible reputation in the sports betting industry. They are an extremely popular sports betting app offering vast sports markets and outstanding customer service. New California customers can enjoy up to $1000 in free bets due to the 50% welcome offer.

2. BetNow UFC 289 California Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

Whether you’re a high stakes bettor or more of a dabbler in sports betting, the BetNow offer gives great value to new customers. Deposit from as little as $20 and you’ll be given 150% welcome offer to help your deposits go further for UFC 289 betting.

3. Bovada UFC 289 California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are the full sports betting package and are a huge hit with sports bettors in the US. If you’re looking to bet on UFC 289 in California, you will find everything you need here. Vast markets, excellent odds and an inclusive welcome bonus offering a 75% match for crypto deposits up to $750.

4. Everygame UFC 289 California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Offering a 100% bonus on your first three deposits, Everygame know how to reward their customers. As a trusted and established sports betting app for almost three decades, you will find all the markets you want here including excellent odds for UFC 289.

5. GTBets UFC 289 California Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

A highly user-friendly platform can often be the difference between a good California sports betting app and a great one, as GTBets prove. They have exceptional customer service as well as being easy to navigate through their extensive UFC markets. New members can take advantage of an enticing 150% bonus on their first deposit up to $750.



UFC 289 Odds

The main event at UFC 289 is the Women’s Bantamweight fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, and fans are understandably looking forward to seeing the match-up.

For Aldana, it is the biggest fight of her career. She holds a 14-6 record with her most recent victory coming in the form of an upkick to the body, only the third such KO in UFC history.

She will have her work cut out against Nunes, though, who is the most decorated fighter in women’s UFC history. Nunes is a two-division champ in the UFC – women’s featherweight and women’s bantamweight – and holds the records for most wins at 15 and for most title fight wins at 10.

The co-main event will see former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira take on Beneil Dariush to regain the Lightweight title.

Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in the history of the UFC with 19 and 16 of those came by submission, so this one will be close.

These are the current match odds at BetOnline.

Irene Aldana +240

Amanda Nunes -300

Beneil Dariush -116

Charles Oliveira -104

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.