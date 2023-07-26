If you’re fired up for UFC 291 this weekend in Salt Lake City, then we can show you how to get completely free bets from Minnesota sports betting apps.

The Baddest Motherf**ker title is on the line when Dustin Poirier faces Justin Gaethje in the Octagon at UFC 291, and it’s probably going to be every bit as awesome as that sounds.

UFC’s BMF title is rarely contested but universally coveted, as it is reserved for only the most epic of bouts.

Poirier and Gaethje will meet for the long-awaited rematch from 2018, when the former scored a fourth-round win via TKO. Both fighters have an impressive 6-2 record since then, though, and both are now very much in the prime of their respective illustrious careers.

It could, therefore, be something very special when they clash at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Of course, they are just one match-up on the night, and as usual UFC have laid on an exceptional undercard, with every bout presenting outstanding sports betting opportunities.

The easiest and most common way to bet on UFC 291 in Minnesota is the moneyline. This is where you simply pick your winner. You won’t get the most exciting odds there unless you correctly back an underdog, but it’s a great way to get started.

More daring and experienced UFC bettors will probably look to more specialist markets. The round of victory and the method of victory are hugely popular here, and studying the fighters’ respective records can really give you an edge.

Another popular way to go is the under/over market. The bookmaker will specify a round and you must correctly predict whether the match will be won before or after it.

If you’re feeling really brave though and want to stretch your odds as far as you can, the prop bets markets are the way to go. You will have to correctly land multiple bets at once to win, for example Poirer to win in the second round via TKO, but there are serious winnings to be collected if you get it right.

UFC 291 promises to be a bit of a thrill ride and there is a huge amount to look forward to for sports bettors. Make sure you check out our recommended Minnesota sports betting apps to ensure you get the best value.

UFC 291 Odds

With such a big focus on the Dustin Poirer vs Justin Gaethje fight, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t much else to bet on, but that would be wrong.

UFC 291 has a card of 12 bouts, including the co-main event which is a light heavyweight fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Make sure you check out the full undercard as there’s lots of action to bet on.

As for the headliner, Poirier is the current favorite, but with both men aged 34 and fighting at the top of their game – and with a coveted BMF title at stake – it’s a tough one to call.

This is how the moneyline odds look for the five main card UFC 291 fights at BetOnline.

Justin Gaethje +138

Dustin Poirier -158

Alex Pereira +105

Jan Blachowicz -125

Tony Ferguson +355

Bobby Green -425

Michael Chiesa +125

Kevin Holland -145

Michel Pereira +129

Stephen Thompson -149

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.