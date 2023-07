If you’re fired up for UFC 291 this weekend in Salt Lake City, then we can show you how to get completely free bets from West Virginia sports betting apps.

We’ve found the best apps to bet on UFC 291 in West Virginia, with the biggest markets, the most competitive odds and jaw-dropping welcome offers too.

Latest West Virginia Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in the state, so no one should be short of choice when it comes to deciding which West Virginia sports betting apps from which to choose. Sometimes that can be a bad thing, though. The options can be overwhelming, and that can lead bettors to the traditional sportsbooks due to pure familiarity.

That is, of course, understandable, but it also does yourself a disservice as the real value can be found in our recommended West Virginia sports betting apps and sites.

Bettors will be able to take advantage of benefits such as easier sign-ups with no KYC checks, fewer restrictions, anonymous crypto deposits and great promotions.

Our recommended West Virginia sports betting apps are all true sports specialists too, meaning bettors can be assured they are getting the best odds and widest variety of markets on UFC 291.

Anyone over the age of 18 can join up and registration takes just seconds, and once you make your first deposit you can then immediately look forward to receiving free bets, welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions.

Those wanting to bet on UFC 291 in West Virginia really need not look any further than our recommended sports betting apps.

How To Bet On the UFC 291 In West Virginia

UFC 291 Gambling Options in West Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

At the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this weekend, UFC 291 will decide who is the Baddest Motherf**ker in the game.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will fight it out for the vacant BMF title. It was previously held by Jorge Masvidal but he vacated it when he retired earlier this year.

For Poirier and Gaethje it is about more than just the BMF title, coveted as that is. It will be about settling old scores given this is a long-awaited rematch from the 2018 battle. Poirier won that one, but they have very similar records since and are both completely different beasts at the peak of their powers in 2023.

While the main event looks a very close one to call, bettors will be able to feast on a packed undercard that offers real opportunity.

The simplest way to get involved, of course, is the moneyline bet. Simply pick your winner, take the odds and cross your fingers your fighter comes out on top.

You won’t get the best odds with the moneyline, but it’s a great way to get started and keep yourself engrossed in the card.

If you’re looking for more specific markets, the under/over one could be for you. The sportsbook will give you an under/over figure and you need to correctly predict if the fight will be settled before or after the corresponding round. For example, if you bet on under 1.5 and the bout is won before one and a half rounds, you will win.

If you are especially confident about a round in particular, you can bet on it as being the decisive one in the contest. The same goes for the method of victory – whether the victor wins by KO, TKO, disqualification etc.

For those wanting to stretch out their odds to the maximum, though, prop bets are the only real way to go. In prop bets you essentially combine your predictions to multiply the odds. For example, Gaethje to win via KO in the third round.

The upside of prop betting is you get tremendous odds. The downside is that all of your predictions have to land in order to collect a payout.

Whatever market takes your fancy when you bet on UFC 291 in West Virginia, we are confident our recommended sports betting apps will give you the best possible value and customer experience.

UFC 291 Odds

With such a big focus on the Dustin Poirer vs Justin Gaethje fight, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t much else to bet on, but that would be wrong.

UFC 291 has a card of 12 bouts, including the co-main event which is a light heavyweight fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Make sure you check out the full undercard as there’s lots of action to bet on.

As for the headliner, Poirier is the current favorite, but with both men aged 34 and fighting at the top of their game – and with a coveted BMF title at stake – it’s a tough one to call.

This is how the moneyline odds look for the five main card UFC 291 fights at BetOnline.

Justin Gaethje +138

Dustin Poirier -158

Alex Pereira +105

Jan Blachowicz -125

Tony Ferguson +355

Bobby Green -425

Michael Chiesa +125

Kevin Holland -145

Michel Pereira +129

Stephen Thompson -149

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.