Latest Wisconsin Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Wisconsin but that just means you don’t have to worry about restricting yourself to traditional bookies.

You can still take advantage of Wisconsin sports betting apps like those on our list, you will see the incredible value and benefits they can offer – and they are far superior to that of the traditional bookies.

For a start, registration is exceptionally quick with zero KYC checks, meaning you can sign up in seconds. Secondly, there are fewer restrictions so anyone 18 years and over can join.

These sportsbooks are specialists in the field of sports betting, so they offer more markets and often much more competitive odds making them perfect for your UFC 291 wagers.

The biggest added benefit though is the incredible range of welcome bonuses they give sports bettors in Wisconsin, including hundreds of dollars in completely free bets.

If you want to bet on UFC 291 in Wisconsin, then these sports betting apps offer the best value by far. Read on for details of the great sign-up offers from which you can benefit.

How To Bet On the UFC 291 In Wisconsin

UFC 291 Gambling Options in Wisconsin with our Recommended Sports Betting Apps

At the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this weekend, UFC 291 will decide who is the Baddest Motherf**ker in the game.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will fight it out for the vacant BMF title. It was previously held by Jorge Masvidal but he vacated it when he retired earlier this year.

For Poirier and Gaethje it is about more than just the BMF title, coveted as that is. It will be about settling old scores given this is a long-awaited rematch from the 2018 battle. Poirier won that one, but they have very similar records since and are both completely different beasts at the peak of their powers in 2023.

While the main event looks a very close one to call, bettors will be able to feast on a packed undercard that offers real opportunity.

The simplest way to get involved, of course, is the moneyline bet. Simply pick your winner, take the odds and cross your fingers your fighter comes out on top.

You won’t get the best odds with the moneyline, but it’s a great way to get started and keep yourself engrossed in the card.

If you’re looking for more specific markets, the under/over one could be for you. The sportsbook will give you an under/over figure and you need to correctly predict if the fight will be settled before or after the corresponding round. For example, if you bet on under 1.5 and the bout is won before one and a half rounds, you will win.

If you are especially confident about a round in particular, you can bet on it as being the decisive one in the contest. The same goes for the method of victory – whether the victor wins by KO, TKO, disqualification etc.

For those wanting to stretch out their odds to the maximum, though, prop bets are the only real way to go. In prop bets you essentially combine your predictions to multiply the odds. For example, Gaethje to win via KO in the third round.

The upside of prop betting is you get tremendous odds. The downside is that all of your predictions have to land in order to collect a payout.

Whatever market takes your fancy when you bet on UFC 291 in Wisconsin, we are confident our recommended sports betting apps will give you the best possible value and customer experience.

How To Get A UFC 291 Free Bet In Wisconsin

Its much easier to claim free bets for UFC 291 in Wisconsin than you might think. Just follow the simple steps below and enjoy all the added value that it brings.

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for UFC 291 betting

UFC 291 Odds

With such a big focus on the Dustin Poirer vs Justin Gaethje fight, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t much else to bet on, but that would be wrong.

UFC 291 has a card of 12 bouts, including the co-main event which is a light heavyweight fight between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Make sure you check out the full undercard as there’s lots of action to bet on.

As for the headliner, Poirier is the current favorite, but with both men aged 34 and fighting at the top of their game – and with a coveted BMF title at stake – it’s a tough one to call.

This is how the moneyline odds look for the five main card UFC 291 fights at BetOnline.

Justin Gaethje +138

Dustin Poirier -158

Alex Pereira +105

Jan Blachowicz -125

Tony Ferguson +355

Bobby Green -425

Michael Chiesa +125

Kevin Holland -145

Michel Pereira +129

Stephen Thompson -149

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.