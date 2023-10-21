How To Bet On UFC 294 in California | CA Sports Betting Sites

UFC 294 will be live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon with one of the most action-packed fight cards of the year.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title in a rematch versus Alexander Volkanovski in the main event. Makhachev was supposed to fight former champ Charles Oliveira before he was forced to withdraw after suffering a severe cut during training camp. With Volkanovski acting as a replacement on short notice, Makhachev will enter the octagon as a heavy favorite at -250 odds. On the other hand, Volkanovski comes in with +210 odds and will offer more value for bettors looking to cash in on the fight.

California residents are still waiting for legal sports betting apps to become regulated but that doesn’t mean that MMA fans have to drive out of state to place their best UFC bets. Instead, the best offshore sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for Makhachev vs Volkanovski.

Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on UFC 294 in California and claim free bets for the pay-per-view event.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in California

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 294 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 294 in California

The Best California Sports Betting Offers For UFC 294

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Due to injuries, the UFC 294 fight card looks different than the original plan. Both Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa pulled out of the main event fights due to injury. However, two of the greatest fights of their era stepped up to save the event.

The main event will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who will be stepping in on less than two week’s notice for a rematch against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The last time they saw each other, Makhachev squeaked out a victory through decision in February. Volankovski was still able to land big strikes at multiple points in the fight but it wasn’t enough.

With less than two weeks’ notice, he is a huge underdog this weekend with +210 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Makhachev sits comfortably at -210 odds to win.

The fight is set at 4.5 rounds with the under being favored at -118.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC 294 Odds — Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev

For the co-main event, Kamaru Usman is another elite fighting stepping up to answer the UFC call. Usman will be replacing injured Paulo Cost to fight the dominant Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman is entering on short notice as well and is a major underdog in the fight at +265 odds. The top online sportsbooks have Chimaev as the overwhelming favorite at -315 odds.

The fight is taking place at middleweight but the winner will likely get a title shot at 185 pounds.

Check out Usman vs Chimaev odd below for UFC 294.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Volkanovski has a number of different factors working against him.

He’s fresh off of an arm surgery that required six weeks of rehab before returning to training and will be fighting one of the toughest pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC on short notice.

Still, with a chance to become a champ in two divisions, there should be some value in Volkanovski in this spot. The No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Volkanovski had a similar price tag in the first bout and performed well despite the loss. In fact, several media members and fan scorecards had him winning the fight that ultimately resulted in a split-decision loss.

Bet on Volkanovski to beat Makhachev at UFC 294 on Saturday night.